Joey Jaey wins Best Pop/Electronic/House Music Video at the 2024 Lucas Awards

Born in Nigeria and now based in Toronto, Canada, Joey Jaey’s music is a vibrant fusion of Afrocentric rhythms with modern pop and electronic influences.

The 2024 Lucas Awards, Cuba’s premier celebration of music video artistry, honored Joey Jaey, a Canadian artist of Nigerian descent, with the Best Pop/Electronic/House Music Video award for his captivating track, 'Orekelewa'.

This marks a significant milestone for Joey, who was nominated in an impressive four categories, showcasing his dynamic artistry and global appeal.

Despite not being Cuban, Joey’s ‘Orekelewa’ was brought to life through a collaboration with Cuban director Amy Prats, whose visionary storytelling captured the essence of the song.



The music video also featured one of Cuba’s most beloved actresses, Flora Borrego, whose performance added depth and authenticity to the project.

“Working with Amy Prats and Flora Borrego made this project incredibly special,” Joey shared. “Their creativity and passion brought Orekelewa to life in ways I could have never imagined. I’m honored to see this collaboration resonate so deeply.”

Premiering earlier in August on major platforms like MTV Base Trace, Sound City, and more, the ‘Orekelewa’ music video has received widespread acclaim, particularly in Africa, where it has thrived, resonating strongly in Kenya. The song’s global reach highlights Joey’s ability to transcend borders and connect with diverse audiences.

Reflecting on his win, Joey said: “I boarded the plane with zero expectations—just being nominated in four categories felt like a victory. I thought, ‘I’m not Cuban; how could I possibly win?’ But here I am, taking this award home. It’s a reminder to never doubt yourself and always believe in your craft.”

The Lucas Awards, organized by the Cuban Institute of Radio and Television, celebrate excellence in music video production and are recognized as Cuba’s most prestigious platform for visual storytelling.

This year’s ceremony featured exceptional talent from around the globe, and Joey Jaey’s win underscores the universal appeal of his artistry.

Joey’s 2024 journey has been nothing short of remarkable, with a commitment to releasing a new song every last Friday of the month. His tireless dedication and innovative approach continue to set him apart as one of the most exciting artists in today’s music scene.

