Jaywon is my guy but I will still diss him - OdumoduBlvck

In a recent interview with Trending on Hip TV, OdumoduBlvck touched on his issues with veteran Nigerian artist Jaywon.

The rapper described Jaywon as a friend but insisted that their friendship wouldn't stop him from dissing him.



"Forget about the banter, Jaywon is my guy. I really love Jaywon," he said. "Because you be my guy no mean say I no go diss you," OdumoduBlvck added in pidgin.

In the spirit of dissing Jaywon, OdumoduBlvck mocked the veteran artist for having one hit he performs once a year.

The rapper's reference is about Jaywon's hit record 'Odun Yi' released nearly 13 years ago has continued to enjoy annual relevance for the new year message of hope it holds.

In January 2025, the veteran hitmaker released a new live performance of the song for which he was mocked by some commentators on social media who described it as a fixation on one song while tagging him the Nigerian Mariah Carey.

In his reply to the criticism, Jaywon said he considered it a honour to be compared to Mariah Carey whose classic holiday single 'All I Want For Christmas' continues to enjoy annual relevance.

Between OdumoduBlvck and Jaywon, they appear to be a love-hate relationship that has seen both artists tackle each other online.

The beef started when Jaywon described OdumoduBlvck as "not all that", to which the rapper replied by making a song with the same title with which he dissed Jaywon while calling him out on social media.

Reacting to OdumoduBlvck's latest comment, Jaywon took to his X account to express his infuriation that the rapper assumed they had a beef.

Jaywon further advised him to focus on the rapper and get over the fact that he will remain relevant because of his holiday hit 'Odun Yi'.