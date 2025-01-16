I spent ₦12M and made nothing: Paul O reacts to Sypro's mismanagement claim

In a recent interview, Spyro narrated how he was signed to buisnessman Paul Okoye's One Music Africa Fest labek for two years with nothing to show for it.

According to Spyro, he signed to the label because he believed the label has the resources to push his career to the next level.

The singer claimed the label failed to invest in 'Funke' his collaboration with four-time Grammy nominee Davido and Mayorkun thus forcing him and his business partner to collect loans to promote the song.

"I think he understands the showbiz business more than the does the music business," Spyro said on Paul O's style of running his One African music fest label.

Reacting to Spyro's claim, Paul O has revealed that he invested 12 million naira on the singer's career without making a dime in return.

In a post on his Instagram story, the businessman shared a picture of some of the payments made in 2017 to promote Spyro including trips to Dubai and the United Kingdom.

The show promoter and socialite shared that he didn't make any return on his investment but he's nevertheless happy for Spyro's success.

While he didn't deny Paul O's claims, Spyro insisted that he was honest about his experience at the label.

In a series of posts on his Instagram story, the singer shared that during the label sponsored trip to the UK, he was chased out of his hotel becuase the label only paid for a night.

He also shared that he saw "hell" in the hands of the label staff who treated him like he had no say despite Paul O's best efforts to keep them in line.