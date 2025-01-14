I don't look like Asake, I look like Lil Wayne - Portable says on his face tattoo

Portable is known for many things including his multiple face tattoos that amplify his fierce look.

Grammy-nominated star Asake recently became the latest Nigerian music star to get his face inked which has predictably generated reactions from fans.

Among the reactions to Asake's new body art is the comparison to Portable's face tattoo. The Street pop star is however not flattered by this likening and has taken exception to it.

In his blunt nature, the news-making star took to his social media account to demand that fans should stop comparing his face tattoos to that of Asake.

Instead, he wants to be compared to American hip-hop star Lil Wayne who is famous for his facial tattoos.

"No dey use me compare Asake," he said in pidgin English. In the three-minute-long video, where he speaks extensively in Yoruba, Portable said that he doesn't look like Asake; instead, he looks like Lil Wayne.

He said he wished to make it emphatically clear to the public that he doesn't look like Kodak Black who also has a face tattoo but he looked like Lil Wayne as he's an international superstar like the Young Money label boss.

He further stated that Asake is the person attempting to look like him by copying his facial art.

In the post, he mentioned that he's now a superstar in business with Sony Music which is a reference to his recent post thanking the label for facilitating his royalties for his hit collaboration with Skepta.