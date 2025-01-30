How to get your song playlisted on Spotify as an emerging artist

In today’s music landscape, streaming has become the dominant way for audiences to discover and consume music.

For artists, platforms like Spotify are essential to gaining global recognition.



Yet, with a staggering 120,000 new tracks released on music streaming platforms daily, according to Luminate, standing out in this crowded space is more challenging than ever.

One way artists can enhance their music's visibility and reach is through playlisting. Streaming platforms like Spotify have tons of playlist that focuses on spotlighting songs across different genres.

However, not many, especially emerging acts understand the process involved in getting their songs playlisting on Spotify.



For artists who will like to don't know how to go about getting their songs on Spotify playlists, this is what Spotify for artists can do for you.

4 benefits of Spotify for Artists

Spotify for Artists is designed to help musicians manage their careers, grow their fanbase, and thrive in the highly competitive streaming world.

In addition, the app is an all-in-one toolkit designed to help musicians navigate the fast-evolving, data-centric world of music streaming.

Unreleased Song Submissions for Playlist Consideration

One of the platform’s most notable features is its ability to connect artists directly with Spotify’s curation team.

By allowing musicians to submit unreleased tracks for playlist consideration, Spotify for Artists offers a unique opportunity to gain visibility through playlists—a crucial driver of streams and discovery on the platform.



Artists can pitch unreleased tracks directly to Spotify’s curation team for potential inclusion in highly influential playlists, which are key to boosting streams and fan discovery.

Fan Insights

The platform provides detailed analytics, giving artists a clear understanding of their audience—who they are, where they’re located, and how they engage with music.

Promotional Tools

Features like “promo cards” and “Discovery Mode” help artists enhance their visibility and reach new fans.

Profile Management

Musicians have full control over their Spotify profiles, allowing them to update their images, share personal stories, and connect directly with listeners.