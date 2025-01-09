Grammy-nominated star Promisetheguitarist unveils medley of Afrobeats greatest hits

Grammy-nominated guitarist Promise Aroninuola (aka Promisetheguitarist) is pulling back the curtain on his extensive catalog of hits.
The mastermind behind some of Afrobeats' most iconic guitar riffs announces 50 Hits, One Guitar which will serve as a showcase of his top collaborations that have shaped the genre.
From Davido's chart-toppers to Olamide's classics and Asake's recent smashes, Promise's guitar work has been the secret ingredient in countless hits.
This carefully curated list highlights five years of studio magic that earned him three Grammy nominations.
"These 50 songs tell the story of modern Afrobeats and the evolution of its sound," says Promise. "Each track represents a different moment in the culture, and I'm honored to have added my touch to them."
The full list includes collaborations with:
Davido
Olamide
Asake
Rema
Young Jonn
Fireboy
Tekno
Fola
About Promise:
- 3-time Grammy nominee
- Lead guitarist on over 120 hit records from Afrobeats stars
- Pioneer in modern Afrobeats guitar sound
For interview requests and additional information, please contact: PROMISETHEGUITARIST on Instagram
Experience the playlist here:
Apple Music - https://music.apple.com/gb/playlist/promisetheguitarist-playlist/pl.u-xlyNEylIJ1X12e7
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0BiAHprMTisQzXz6hIcfgd