Get to Know CRUZ: Imo State's fast-rising Afropop artist

Fast-rising artist, Rowland Onyedikachi Chima popularly known as “CRUZ” is an Afropop artist who recently started taking the East by storm with his new genre of music afro-piano.

His latest projects “Good Conduct” and “Gum Body” are streaming hot on all streaming platforms.

Cruz hails from Imo State where he started his musical career at Imo State Polytechnic. The stage name “CRUZ” was derived from his mischievous character and his ability to vibe & light up the room.

Cruz Of Life! as his fans call him truly lives up to his name as he’s delivered back-to-back hits and he is poised to keep fans on their feet as he keeps unleashing more hits from his musical arsenal.

Check out his socials. Instagram - @cruzlife Facebook - @cruzoflife x - @cruzoflife1 Tiktok -@cruzoflife

Apple Music - https://music.apple.com/us/artist/cruz/1504108151

