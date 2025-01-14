Fireboy shares cinematic visuals for 'Ecstacy' featuring Seun Kuti

The music video was released on January 14, 2025, and features dancers set against colourful backdrops that captures the song's vibrancy.

Shot in Lagos by ace cinematographer Olu The Wave, the video is the fourth from the album after 'Yawa', 'Back and Forth' featuring Nigerian music icon Lagbaja, and 'Iseoluwa'.

With his new music video, Fireboy kicks off his 2025 from where he dropped off last year where his self-titled album fourth album was praised as one of the best projects of 2024.

'Ecstacy' is one of the stand-out tracks on the album which garnered attention for its infectious melodies and Seun Kuti's electrifying horns.



Speaking on the single, Fireboy revealed that the decision to feature Seun Kuti was the idea of YBNL label boss and iconic rapper Olamide who opined that the track could use some horns.

In 2025, Fireboy can be expected to continue his rise as one of the stars exporting Nigerian music to a global audience.

Since breaking into the mainstream with his critically acclaimed album 'Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps,' Fireboy has enjoyed commercial success thanks to his successive release if hit singles that includes the Billboard Hot 100 charting 'Peru' remix featuring Ed Sheeran.