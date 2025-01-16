Fido excites listeners as he teases new collaboration featuring Kizz Daniel

Fido has kicked off 2024 on a high note with his hit record 'Joy Is Coming' which is currently dominating social media.

The rising star is set to continue this momentum as he has secured hitmaker Kizz Daniel for the remix of his hit song.

Kizz Daniel teased the remix on his Instagram account on January 15, 2024 with the caption "Let the year begin … Joy is coming".

The upcoming remix has excited listeners eager to hear how both artists combine.

'Joy Is Coming' released in December 2024 is Fido's third single following 'Mr. Lover' and the viral hit 'Awolowo'.

The song has enjoyed commercial success having gone viral on TikTok and garnered over 12 million streams on Spotify.

It reached the summit of streamng charts as well as becoming his first number 1 record on TurnTable Top 100.

The remix is expected to continue Fido's run in the mainstream as he aims to become one of the breakout stars of 2025.

Athough there's no release date yet for the single, it's expected to be out in the coming weeks.

For Kizz Daniel, this kicks off what is expected to be a busy year.



The award-winning star enjoyed a great 2024 with the release of his hit-filled 'TZA' EP which has the hit songs 'Twe Twe' which is among the top songs of 2024.