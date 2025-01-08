Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tems get 2025 NAACP Awards nominations

The Nigerian contingent of Davido, Burna Boy, Tems, and Wizkid all earned nods at the 2025 NAACP Awards.

Burna Boy earned a nod for the Outstanding Duo, Group, or Collaboration (contemporary) thanks to his guest appearance on Usher's 'Coming Home'.





Wizkid is also in contention to take home the plaque after being nominated for his single 'Piece of My Heart' featuring Brent Faiyaz. The single was also nominated for Best International Song thus earning Wizkid his second nomination.

Other Nigerian stars nominated for the Best International Song include Tems for 'Love Me Jeje off her debut album 'Born In The Wild' and Davido for 'Hmm' his collaboration with Chris Brown.

The 56th ceremony will be held on February 22 at the Pasadena Civic Centre.

Entertainer of the year Cynthia Erivo Keke Palmer Kendrick Lamar Kevin Hart Shannon Sharpe

Outstanding social media personality of the year Kai Cenat Keith Lee RaeShanda Lias Shirley Raines Tony Baker

Outstanding album Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii (Capitol Records/Top Dawg Entertainment) Cape Town to Cairo — PJ Morton (Morton Records/EMPIRE) Coming Home — Usher (mega/gamma.) Cowboy Carter — Beyoncé (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment LLC) Glorious — GloRilla (Collective Music Group/Interscope Records)

Outstanding soul/R&B song “16 CARRIAGES” — Beyoncé (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment LLC) “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” — Coco Jones (Def Jam Recordings) “I Found You” — PJ Morton (Morton Records/EMPIRE) “Residuals” — Chris Brown (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment) “Saturn” — SZA (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

Outstanding hip hop/rap song “Mamushi” — Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba (Hot Girl Productions LLC/Warner Music Group) “Murdergram Deux” — LL Cool J feat. Eminem (Def Jam Recordings) “Noid” — Tyler, the Creator (Columbia Records) “Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar (pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records) “Yeah Glo!” — GloRilla (Collective Music Group/Interscope Records)

Outstanding male artist Chris Brown (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment) J. Cole (Dreamville/Interscope Records) Kendrick Lamar (pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records) October London (Death Row Records/gamma.) Usher (mega/gamma.)

Outstanding female artist Beyoncé (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment LLC) Coco Jones (Def Jam Recordings) Doechii (Capitol Records/Top Dawg Entertainment) GloRilla (Collective Music Group/Interscope Records) H.E.R. (RCA Records)

Outstanding new artist Doechii (Capitol Records/Top Dawg Entertainment) Myles Smith (RCA Records/Sony Music Entertainment) Samoht (Affective Music) Shaboozey (American Dogwood/Empire) Tyla (Epic Records)

Outstanding duo, group or collaboration (traditional) Adam Blackstone & Fantasia — “Summertime” (BASSic Black Entertainment Records/Anderson Music Group/EMPIRE) Leela James feat. Kenyon Dixon — “Watcha Done Now” (Shesangz Music, Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management (US) LLC) Maverick City Music feat. Miles Minnick — “God Problems (Not by Power)” (Tribl Records) Muni Long & Mariah Carey — “Made for Me” (Supergiant Records/Def Jam Recordings) Sounds of Blackness feat. Jamecia Bennett & Buddy McLain — “Thankful” (McLain Music, LLC)

Outstanding duo, group or collaboration (contemporary) FLO & GloRilla — “In My Bag” (Island Records) GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music, Kierra Sheard, Chandler Moore — “RAIN DOWN ON ME” (Collective Music Group/Interscope Records) Usher & Burna Boy — “Coming Home” (mega/gamma.) Victoria Monét feat. Usher — “SOS” (Sex on Sight) (RCA Records/Lovett Music) Wizkid feat. Brent Faiyaz — “Piece of My Heart” (RCA Records/Sony Music International/Starboy Entertainment)

Outstanding gospel/Christian album Heart of a Human — DOE (Life Room Label/RCA Inspiration) Live Breathe Fight — Tamela Mann (Tillymann Music Group) Still Karen — Karen Clark Sheard (Karew Records/Motown Gospel) Sunny Days — Yolanda Adams (Epic Records) The Maverick Way Reimagined — Maverick City Music (Tribl Records)

Outstanding international song “Close” — Skip Marley (Def Jam Recordings) “Hmmm” — Chris Brown feat. Davido (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment) “Jump” — Tyla (Epic Records) “Love Me JeJe” — Tems (RCA Records/Since ‘93) “Piece of My Heart” — Wizkid feat. Brent Faiyaz (RCA Records/Sony Music International/Starboy Entertainment)

Outstanding music video/visual album “Alright” — Victoria Monét (RCA Records/Lovett Music) “Alter Ego (ALTERnate Version)” — Doechii, JT (Capitol Records/Top Dawg Entertainment) “Boy Bye” — Chloe Bailey (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment LLC) “Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar (pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records) “Yeah Glo!” — GloRilla (Collective Music Group/Interscope Records)

Outstanding soundtrack/compilation album Bob Marley: One Love (Soundtrack) (Tuff Gong/Island Records) Genius: MLK/X (Songs from the Original Series) (Hollywood Records) Reasonable Doubt (Season 2) (Original Soundtrack) (Hollywood Records) The Book of Clarence (The Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Geneva Club under exclusive license to Roc Nation Records, LLC) Wicked: The Soundtrack (Republic Records)

Outstanding gospel/Christian song “Church Doors” — Yolanda Adams (Epic Records) “Do It Anyway” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard (TeeLee Records/Motown Gospel) “God Problems (Not by Power)” — Maverick City Music feat. Miles Minnick (Tribl Records) “I Prayed for You (Said a Prayer)” MAJOR. — (NowThatsMAJOR/MNRK Music Group) “Working for Me” — Tamela Mann (Tillymann Music Group)

Outstanding jazz album Creole Orchestra — Etienne Charles (Culture Shock Music) Epic Cool — Kirk Whalum (Artistry Music) Javon & Nikki Go to the Movies — Javon Jackson and Nikki Giovanni (Solid Jackson Records) On Their Shoulders: An Organ Tribute — Matthew Whitaker (MOCAT Records) Portrait — Samara Joy (Verve Records)

Outstanding original score for television/motion picture Challengers (Original Score) (Milan Records) Dune: Part Two (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (WaterTower Music) Star Wars: The Acolyte (Original Soundtrack) (Walt Disney Records) The American Society of Magical Negroes (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Back Lot Music) The Book of Clarence (Original Motion Picture Score) (Milan Records)

Outstanding motion picture Bad Boys: Ride or Die (Sony Pictures) Bob Marley: One Love (Paramount Pictures) The Piano Lesson (Netflix) The Six Triple Eight (Netflix) Wicked (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding actor in a motion picture André Holland — Exhibiting Forgiveness (Roadside Attractions) Colman Domingo — Sing Sing (A24) John David Washington — The Piano Lesson (Netflix) Kingsley Ben-Adir — Bob Marley: One Love (Paramount Pictures) Martin Lawrence — Bad Boys: Ride or Die (Sony Pictures)

Outstanding actress in a motion picture Cynthia Erivo — Wicked (Universal Pictures) Kerry Washington — The Six Triple Eight (Netflix) Lashana Lynch — Bob Marley: One Love (Paramount Pictures) Lupita Nyong’o — A Quiet Place: Day One (Paramount Pictures) Regina King — Shirley (Netflix)

Outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture Brian Tyree Henry — The Fire Inside (Amazon MGM Studios) Corey Hawkins — The Piano Lesson (Netflix) David Alan Grier — The American Society of Magical Negroes (Focus Features) Denzel Washington — Gladiator II (Paramount Pictures) Samuel L. Jackson — The Piano Lesson (Netflix)

Outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor — Exhibiting Forgiveness (Roadside Attractions) Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor — Nickel Boys (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios) Danielle Deadwyler — The Piano Lesson (Netflix) Ebony Obsidian — The Six Triple Eight (Netflix) Lynn Whitfield — Albany Road (Faith Filmworks)

Outstanding independent motion picture Albany Road (Faith Filmworks) Exhibiting Forgiveness (Roadside Attractions) Rob Peace (Republic Pictures) Sing Sing (A24) We Grown Now (Sony Pictures Classics)

Outstanding international motion picture El lugar de la otra (Netflix) Emilia Pérez (Netflix) Memoir of a Snail (IFC Films) The Seed of the Sacred Fig (NEON) The Wall Street Boy, Kipkemboi (ArtMattan Films)

Outstanding breakthrough performance in a motion picture Brandon Wilson — Nickel Boys (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios) Clarence Maclin — Sing Sing (A24) Danielle Deadwyler — The Piano Lesson (Netflix) Ebony Obsidian — The Six Triple Eight (Netflix) Ryan Destiny — The Fire Inside (Amazon MGM Studios)

Outstanding ensemble cast in a motion picture Bob Marley: One Love (Paramount Pictures) The Book of Clarence (Sony Pictures) The Piano Lesson (Netflix) The Six Triple Eight (Netflix) Wicked (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding animated motion picture Inside Out 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) Kung Fu Panda 4 (DreamWorks Animation) Moana 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) Piece by Piece (Focus Features) The Wild Robot (DreamWorks Animation)

Outstanding character voice–over performance – motion picture Aaron Pierre — Mufasa: The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) Anika Noni Rose — Mufasa: The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) Ayo Edebiri — Inside Out 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) Blue Ivy Carter — Mufasa: The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) Lupita Nyong’o — The Wild Robot (DreamWorks Animation)

Outstanding short form (live action) Chocolate with Sprinkles (AFI) Definitely Not a Monster If They Took Us Back My Brother & Me (MeowBark Films) Superman Doesn’t Steal

Outstanding short form (animated) if(fy) (OTB/The Hidden Hand Studios) Nate & John (Unity Animation Project, LLC) Peanut Headz: Black History Toonz “Jackie Robinson” (Exhibit Treal Studios) Self (Pixar Animation Studios) Walk in the Light (419 Studios)

Outstanding breakthrough creative (motion picture) David Fortune — Color Book (Tribeca Studios) Malcolm Washington — The Piano Lesson (Netflix) RaMell Ross — Nickel Boys (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios) Titus Kaphar — Exhibiting Forgiveness (Roadside Attractions) Zoë Kravitz — Blink Twice (Amazon MGM Studios)

Outstanding youth performance in a motion picture Anthony B. Jenkins — The Deliverance (Netflix) Blake Cameron James — We Grown Now (Sony Pictures Classics) Percy Daggs IV — Never Let Go (Lionsgate) Jeremiah Daniels — Color Book (Tribeca Studios) Skylar Aleece Smith — The Piano Lesson (Netflix)