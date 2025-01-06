Davido, Burna Boy, Omah Lay, and other artists expected to release albums in 2025

2025 is set to be another busy year for Nigerian music.

After 2024 where international superstars including Wizkid, Asake, Rema, Ayra Starr, Tems, and Victony all released news-making albums, 2025 is set to see the release of even more projects.

For several stars who took a break in 2024 after releasing projects in the preceding year, many of them are expected to release a new body of work in 2025 as they aim to maintain their place in the Afrobeats space.

Here are some of the artists expected to release new projects in 2024

1. Davido - 'Five' - Release date - March 15

At the top of the 2025 album release calendar is four-time Grammy nominee Davido who has set March 15 for the release of his fifth album 'Five'.

Ahead of its release, Davido has shared the chart-topping singles 'Awuke' featuring YG Marley and 'Fund' featuring OdumoduBlvck.

2. Burna Boy - No Sign of Weakness - Release date - TBA

Grammy winner Burna Boy is set to release his impressive 8th album in 2025.

The project which is set to continue his global rise is expected to feature the pre-released singles 'Higher' and 'Bundle By Bundle'.

3. Omah Lay - Clarity of Mind - Release date - TBA

Sensational hitmaker Omah Lay wowed listeners with his impressive debut album 'Boy Alone'.

Two years later, the singer is set to release his sophomore album whose expected quality has been signaled by the singles 'Holy Ghost' and 'Moving'.

4. OdumoduBlvck - Industry Machine - Release Date - TBA

Era-defining rapper OdumoduBlvck already boasts of one of the most impactful rap albums of the 2020s with 'Eziokwu'.

After delivering notable guest appearances in 2024, the award-winning rapper is set to continue his rise in 2025 with a new album.

5. Kizz Daniel - Unkle K - Release date - TBA

Hitamker Kizz Daniel was one of the standout artists of 2024 thanks to his consistent release of chart-toppers.

After postponing the release of his EP earlier scheduled for the last quarter of 2024, the singer will surely be giving his fans a new project in 2025.