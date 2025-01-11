Darkoo calls out Peter of P-Square for attempting to sabotage her new single

On January 2, 2024, Darkoo released a new single titled 'Focus On Me (All the sexy girls in the club)'.

On the vibrant single which went viral on TikTok before its release, she sampled P-Square's hit record 'Gimme Dat' off their 2009 album 'Danger'.

The music video inspired by P-Square's video for 'Gimme Dat' was released days later before it was taken down over copyright infringements.

According to Darkoo in a post on her X account on January 11, 2025, the music video was taken down by Peter AKA Mr. P who is one half of the legendary P-Square group.

Darkoo claimed that the 45-year-old music icon was acting out of spite because failed to accede to his request to be featured on the single.

She said that despite promising to make him a part of the remix, Peter refused to be appeased.

In a series of posts, Darkoo claimed that she cleared the sample and even conceded 50% of the royalties to P-Square out of respect for their work and status.

The British-Nigerian star praised Paul Okoye AKA Rudeboy and Jude Okoye for being supportive all through the process of clearing the sample while singling out Mr P for trying to truncate the process.

"I WASN’T GOING TO SAY ANYTHING, BUT MY MUSIC VIDEO WAS TAKEN DOWN FOR 6 DAYS BY PETER OF P-SQUARE IN AN ATTEMPT TO COMPLETELY SABOTAGE THE SONG. (FORTUNATELY THE VIDEO IS BACK UP NOW.) https://youtu.be/4wj0nHZ_6t0?si=-75UjqIuE4_z-ysl… LET ME BE CLEAR: I HAD ALL THE NECESSARY CLEARANCE FOR THE SAMPLE. THIS IS NOT MY FIRST RODEO USING A SAMPLE, AS YOU KNOW, AND I DID EVERYTHING BY THE BOOK."

"TO PUT THINGS INTO PERSPECTIVE, THEY ARE RECEIVING 50%… RIGHTFULLY SO. YET, MR. PETER WANTED TO BE FEATURED ON THE SONG, EVEN CREATED HIS OWN NEW VERSE FOR IT. HE TOLD ME NOT TO SPEAK TO OR CLEAR WITH HIS BROTHERS JUDE & PAUL (WHO, BY THE WAY, HAVE BEEN INCREDIBLY HELPFUL IN RESOLVING ISSUES). HE CLAIMED THEY WOULD BRING ‘UNNECESSARY PROBLEMS’ FOR ME."

"BUT AS SOON AS THE SONG DROPPED, MR PETER COMPLETELY SWITCHED ON ME. HE STARTED CAUSING PROBLEMS BECAUSE HE WANTED TO BE FEATURED ON THE TRACK. EVEN THOUGH , I WANTED HIM TO BE ON THE REMIX, BUT I GUESS THAT WASN’T ENOUGH. INSTEAD, HE CHOSE TO ACT OUT OF ANGER, MANIPULATE THE SITUATION, AND TRY TO SABOTAGE THE SONG… SIMPLY BECAUSE I DIDN’T BOW TO HIS DEMANDS…."

"TAKING MY VIDEO DOWN WASN’T ABOUT COPYRIGHT OR CONTRACTS…. IT WAS BECAUSE HE DIDN’T GET WHAT HE WANTED (TO BE FEATURED), & I QUOTE SAYING TO MY TEAM THAT I “DISRESPECTED HIM” THATS WHY HES TAKING DOWN THE VIDEO. HIS ACTIONS HAVE IMPACTED ME DEEPLY, HURTING MY FANS, RUINING MY HARD WORK, AND ALL THE TIME AND MONEY SPENT. IT’S HEARTBREAKING BECAUSE I GREW UP ADMIRING HIM, AND TO SEE SOMEONE I ONCE LOOKED UP TO ACTIVELY TRY TO HURT ME AND BLOCK MY SUCCESS IS INCREDIBLY PAINFUL."

"FOR THE RECORD: I HAD THE CLEARANCE, THE CONTRACTS, THE PAPERWORK FROM “PSQUARE”. I WENT ABOVE AND BEYOND TO MAKE SURE THEIR RIGHTS WERE RESPECTED AND THAT THIS WAS HANDLED CORRECTLY WITH THE RIGHT PEOPLE. ENSURING THAT ALL CONTRIBUTORS WERE COVERD. THIS ISN’T HOW OUR OGs ARE SUPPOSED TO BE MOVING. IT’S SAD AND DISAPPOINTING."

Darkoo pointed out that Mr P's actions were unbecoming of a legend, especially one whom she grew up admiring.

She also confirmed that the music video is now back on YouTube. Darkoo's latest single has garnered praise for its infectious quality and the nostalgic rush it offers.

The singer will be aiming to move past this hurdle as she gears up for a successful 2025.