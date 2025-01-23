Burna Boy, Tems, Davido, Lojay nominated for 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

In a testament to their global exploits, Nigerian superstars Burna Boy, Tems, Lojay, and Davido have earned nods for the upcoming award ceremony.
Davido and Lojay are nominated for Best R&B Song for their contribution to Chris Brown's 'Sensational'. Also nominated in the category is South African star Tyla for her smash hit 'Water'.
Grammy winners Burna Boy and Tems are nominated in the World Artist of the Year category. The Nigerian superstars will be competing with British rapper Central Cee, singing sensation Tyla, and Jamaican star YG Marley.
Tyla leads the African contingent with three nominations with the third being for Best Dance Song for 'Water' dance remix with Marshmellow.
The awards are set for Monday, March 17 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, airing on FOX.
Full Nominations List
Artist of the Year
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Jelly Roll
Kendrick Lamar
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift
Teddy Swims
Song of the Year
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)”- Shaboozey
“Agora Hills”- Doja Cat
“Beautiful Things”- Benson Boone
“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
“Greedy”- Tate McRae
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
“Lose Control” – Teddy Swims
“Lovin on Me” – Jack Harlow
“Not Like Us”- Kendrick Lamar
“Too Sweet” – Hozier
Best Collaboration
“Die With a Smile”- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
“Fortnight”- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
“I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
“Like That” – Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar
“Miles on It”- Kane Brown and Marshmello
Producer of the Year
Julian Bunetta
Jack Antonoff
Evan Blair
Mustard
Dan Nigro
Songwriter of the Year
Josh Coleman
ERNEST
Ashley Gorley
Amy Allen
Justin Tranter
GENRE-SPECIFIC CATEGORIES
Pop Song of the Year
“Agora Hills”- Doja Cat
“Beautiful Things”- Benson Boone
“Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter
“Greedy”- Tate McRae
“Too Sweet”- Hozier
Pop Artist of the Year
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift
Best New Artist (Pop)
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Gracie Abrams
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Country Song of the Year
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)”- Shaboozey
“Cowgirls” – Morgan Wallen featuring ERNEST
“I Am Not Okay”- Jelly Roll
“I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
“World on Fire”- Nate Smith
Country Artist of the Year
Jelly Roll
Kane Brown
Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Best New Artist (Country)
Ashley Cooke
Dasha
George Birge
Shaboozey
Tucker Wetmore
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
“Like That”- Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar
“Lovin on Me”- Jack Harlow
“Not Like Us”- Kendrick Lamar
“Rich Baby Daddy”- Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA
“TGIF” – GloRilla
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Drake
Future
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott
Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)
310babii
BigXthaPlug
BossMan Dlow
Cash Cobain
Jordan Adetunji
R&B Song of the Year
“ICU” – Coco Jones
“Made for Me”- Muni Long
“Sensational” – Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay
“Water” – Tyla
“WY@”- Brent Faiyaz
R&B Artist of the Year
Chris Brown
Muni Long
SZA
Usher
Victoria Monét
Best New Artist (R&B)
4Batz
Ambré
Inayah
Josh X
Maeta
Alternative Song of the Year
“Dilemma” – Green Day
“Landmines” – Sum 41
“Neon Pill”- Cage The Elephant
“The Emptiness Machine” – Linkin Park
“Too Sweet”- Hozier
Alternative Artist of the Year
Cage The Elephant
Green Day
Linkin Park
Sum 41
twenty one pilots
Best New Artist (Alt and Rock)
Djo
Fontaines D.C.
Good Neighbours
Myles Smith
The Last Dinner Party
Rock Song of the Year
“A Symptom of Being Human” – Shinedown
“All My Life” – Falling In Reverse and Jelly Roll
“Dark Matter” – Pearl Jam
“Screaming Suicide” – Metallica
“The Emptiness Machine” – Linkin Park
Rock Artist of the Year
Green Day
Linkin Park
Metallica
Pearl Jam
Shinedown
Dance Song of the Year
“360” – Charli xcx
“Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)” – Bebe Rexha
“I Don’t Wanna Wait”- David Guetta and OneRepublic
“Make You Mine”- Madison Beer
“Water” – Tyla X Marshmello
Dance Artist of the Year
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Dua Lipa
Kylie Minogue
Tiësto
Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year
“Brickell” – FEID X Yandel
“LA FALDA” – Myke Towers
“Perro Negro”- Bad Bunny featuring FEID
“Qlona” – Karol G featuring Peso Pluma
“Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”- Karol G
Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
FEID
Karol G
Myke Towers
Shakira
Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban)
Christian Alicea
Cris MJ
Ela Taubert
FloyyMenor
Kapo
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
“Alch Si” – Grupo Frontera and Carin León
“El Beneficio De La Duda” – Grupo Firme
“FIRST LOVE” – Oscar Ortiz and Edgardo Nuñez
“La Diabla”- Xavi
“Tu Perfume” – Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
Grupo Frontera
Intocable
Los Ángeles Azules
Peso Pluma
Xavi
Best New Artist (Regional Mexican)
Chino Pacas
Iván Cornejo
Luis R. Conriquez
Tito Double P
Xavi
K-pop Artist of the Year
aespa
ATEEZ
ENHYPEN
Jimin
Lisa
K-pop Song of the Year
“Chk Chk Boom” – Stray Kids
“Magnetic”- ILLIT
“Supernova” – aespa
“Who”- Jimin
“XO (Only If You Say Yes)”- ENHYPEN
Best New Artist (K-pop)
BABYMONSTER
BADVILLAIN
ILLIT
NCT WISH
TWS
World Artist of the Year
Burna Boy
Central Cee
Tems
Tyla
YG Marley
SOCIALLY VOTED CATEGORIES
Favorite Soundtrack
Back to Black
Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Bob Marley: One Love
Challengers
Deadpool & Wolverine
Descendants: The Rise of Red
Emilia Pérez
The Book of Clarence
Twisters
Wicked
Favorite Broadway Debut
Adam Lambert – Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Ariana Madix – Chicago
Barbie Ferreira – Cult of Love
Charli D’Amelio – & Juliet
Grant Gustin – Water for Elephants
Kit Connor – Romeo + Juliet
Lola Tung – Hadestown
Nicole Scherzinger – Sunset Blvd
Rachel Zegler – Romeo + Juliet
Robert Downey Jr. – McNeal
Sebastián Yatra – Chicago
Shailene Woodley – Cult of Love
Favorite K-pop Dance Challenge
“GGUM”- Yeonjun (TXT)
“MAESTRO” – Seventeen
“Magnetic”- ILLIT
“Smart”- LE SSERAFIM
“Sticky”- Kiss of Life
“Supernova” – aespa
“Touch” – KATSEYE
“UP”- Karina (aespa)
“WORK”- ATEEZ
“XO (Only If You Say Yes)”- ENHYPEN
Favorite Surprise Guest
Charli xcx bringing out Lorde
Coldplay bringing out Selena Gomez
Future & Metro Boomin bringing out Travis Scott
GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion bringing out Cardi B
Jennifer Hudson bringing out Cher
Kendrick Lamar bringing out Ken & Friends
Luke Combs bringing out the “Twisters” Cast
Morgan Wallen bringing out Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes
Niall Horan bringing out Shawn Mendes
Olivia Rodrigo bringing out Chappell Roan
Peso Pluma bringing out Becky G
Taylor Swift bringing out Travis Kelce
Favorite Tour Tradition
Benson Boone- Backflips
Chappell Roan – Teaching “HOT TO GO” dance
Charli xcx + Troye Sivan – “Apple” Girl (dance)
Morgan Wallen – Walk out song
Niall Horan – Heaven pose
Nicki Minaj – Fans sing
Olivia Rodrigo- Encore tank
Sabrina Carpenter- “Juno” position
Tate McRae – Soundcheck covers
Taylor Swift- “22” Hat
Taylor Swift – Surprise songs
Usher – Feeding cherries
Best Lyrics
“Beautiful Things” – Benson Boone
“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish
“Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter
“Exes” – Tate McRae
“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
“Good Luck, Babe!”- Chappell Roan
“I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
“I Love You, I’m Sorry” – Gracie Abrams
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
“Saturn” – SZA
“we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Ariana Grande
“Who”- Jimin
Best Music Video
“APT.” – ROSÉ and Bruno Mars
“Beautiful Things” – Benson Boone
“Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
“Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter
“Fortnight”- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
“Houdini” – Dua Lipa
“Houdini” -Eminem
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
“LUNA” – ATL Jacob X FEID
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
“Please Please Please” – Sabrina Carpenter
“Rockstar”- Lisa
Favorite Tour Style
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan – The Midwest Princess
Charli xcx and Troye Sivan – Sweat
GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion – Hot Girl Summer Tour
Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday 2 Tour
Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
Tate McRae – Think Later
Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour
Usher – Usher: Past Present Future
Favorite Tour Photographer
Adam Degross – Post Malone
Alfredo Flores – Sabrina Carpenter
Baeth – Tate McRae
Christian Tierney – Niall Horan
David Bergman – Luke Combs
Henry Hwu – Billie Eilish
Lucienne Nghiem – Chappell Roan
Miles Leavitt – Olivia Rodrigo
Pooneh Ghana – Noah Kahan
RAYSCORRUPTEDMIND – Travis Scott
Sanjay Parikh – Shinedown
Yasi – Kacey Musgraves
Favorite On Screen
Are You Sure?! (Jimin and Jungkook)
Child Star (Demi Lovato)
Elton John: Never Too Late (Elton John)
Gaga Chromatica Ball (Lady Gaga)
I Am: Céline Dion (Céline Dion)
Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country (Lainey Wilson)
Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words (Megan Thee Stallion)
Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour (Olivia Rodrigo)
Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE (KATSEYE)
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (Bruce Springsteen)
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) (Taylor Swift)
Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story (Bon Jovi)