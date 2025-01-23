Pulse logo
Burna Boy, Tems, Davido, Lojay nominated for 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

23 January 2025 at 12:57
Nigerian superstars Burna Boy, Tems, Lojay, and Davido have earned nods for the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards
In a testament to their global exploits, Nigerian superstars Burna Boy, Tems, Lojay, and Davido have earned nods for the upcoming award ceremony.

Davido and Lojay are nominated for Best R&B Song for their contribution to Chris Brown's 'Sensational'. Also nominated in the category is South African star Tyla for her smash hit 'Water'.

Grammy winners Burna Boy and Tems are nominated in the World Artist of the Year category. The Nigerian superstars will be competing with British rapper Central Cee, singing sensation Tyla, and Jamaican star YG Marley.

Tyla leads the African contingent with three nominations with the third being for Best Dance Song for 'Water' dance remix with Marshmellow.

The awards are set for Monday, March 17 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, airing on FOX.

Full Nominations List

Artist of the Year

Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Jelly Roll
Kendrick Lamar
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift
Teddy Swims

Song of the Year            

    “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”- Shaboozey

    “Agora Hills”- Doja Cat

    “Beautiful Things”- Benson Boone

    “Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

    “Greedy”- Tate McRae

    “I Had Some Help” – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

    “Lose Control” – Teddy Swims

    “Lovin on Me” – Jack Harlow

    “Not Like Us”- Kendrick Lamar

    “Too Sweet” – Hozier

Best Collaboration

    “Die With a Smile”- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

    “Fortnight”- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

    “I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

    “Like That” – Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar

    “Miles on It”- Kane Brown and Marshmello

Producer of the Year

    Julian Bunetta

    Jack Antonoff

    Evan Blair

    Mustard

    Dan Nigro

Songwriter of the Year

    Josh Coleman

    ERNEST

    Ashley Gorley

    Amy Allen

    Justin Tranter

GENRE-SPECIFIC CATEGORIES

Pop Song of the Year

    “Agora Hills”- Doja Cat

    “Beautiful Things”- Benson Boone

    “Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter

    “Greedy”- Tate McRae

    “Too Sweet”- Hozier

Pop Artist of the Year

    Billie Eilish

    Chappell Roan

    Sabrina Carpenter

    Tate McRae

    Taylor Swift

Best New Artist (Pop)

    Benson Boone

    Chappell Roan

    Gracie Abrams

    Shaboozey

    Teddy Swims

Country Song of the Year

    “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”- Shaboozey

    “Cowgirls” – Morgan Wallen featuring ERNEST

    “I Am Not Okay”- Jelly Roll

    “I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

    “World on Fire”- Nate Smith

Country Artist of the Year

    Jelly Roll

    Kane Brown

    Lainey Wilson

    Luke Combs

    Morgan Wallen

Best New Artist (Country)

    Ashley Cooke

    Dasha

    George Birge

    Shaboozey

    Tucker Wetmore

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

    “Like That”- Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar

    “Lovin on Me”- Jack Harlow

    “Not Like Us”- Kendrick Lamar

    “Rich Baby Daddy”- Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

    “TGIF” – GloRilla

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

    Drake

    Future

    GloRilla

    Kendrick Lamar

    Travis Scott

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)

    310babii

    BigXthaPlug

    BossMan Dlow

    Cash Cobain

    Jordan Adetunji

R&B Song of the Year

    “ICU” – Coco Jones

    “Made for Me”- Muni Long

    “Sensational” – Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay

    “Water” – Tyla

    “WY@”- Brent Faiyaz

R&B Artist of the Year

    Chris Brown

    Muni Long

    SZA

    Usher

    Victoria Monét

Best New Artist (R&B)

    4Batz

    Ambré

    Inayah

    Josh X

    Maeta

Alternative Song of the Year

    “Dilemma” – Green Day

    “Landmines” – Sum 41

    “Neon Pill”- Cage The Elephant

    “The Emptiness Machine” – Linkin Park

    “Too Sweet”- Hozier

Alternative Artist of the Year

    Cage The Elephant

    Green Day

    Linkin Park

    Sum 41

    twenty one pilots

Best New Artist (Alt and Rock)

    Djo

    Fontaines D.C.

    Good Neighbours

    Myles Smith

    The Last Dinner Party

Rock Song of the Year

    “A Symptom of Being Human” – Shinedown

    “All My Life” – Falling In Reverse and Jelly Roll

    “Dark Matter” – Pearl Jam

    “Screaming Suicide” – Metallica

    “The Emptiness Machine” – Linkin Park

Rock Artist of the Year

    Green Day

    Linkin Park

    Metallica

    Pearl Jam

    Shinedown

Dance Song of the Year

    “360” – Charli xcx

    “Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)” – Bebe Rexha

    “I Don’t Wanna Wait”- David Guetta and OneRepublic

    “Make You Mine”- Madison Beer

    “Water” – Tyla X Marshmello 

Dance Artist of the Year

    Calvin Harris

    David Guetta

    Dua Lipa

    Kylie Minogue

    Tiësto

Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year

    “Brickell” – FEID X Yandel

    “LA FALDA” – Myke Towers

    “Perro Negro”- Bad Bunny featuring FEID

    “Qlona” – Karol G featuring Peso Pluma

    “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”- Karol G

Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year

    Bad Bunny

    FEID

    Karol G

    Myke Towers

    Shakira

Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban)

    Christian Alicea

    Cris MJ

    Ela Taubert

    FloyyMenor

    Kapo

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

    “Alch Si” – Grupo Frontera and Carin León

    “El Beneficio De La Duda” – Grupo Firme

    “FIRST LOVE” – Oscar Ortiz and Edgardo Nuñez

    “La Diabla”- Xavi

    “Tu Perfume” – Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

    Grupo Frontera

    Intocable

    Los Ángeles Azules

    Peso Pluma

    Xavi

Best New Artist (Regional Mexican)

    Chino Pacas

    Iván Cornejo

    Luis R. Conriquez

    Tito Double P

    Xavi

K-pop Artist of the Year

    aespa

    ATEEZ

    ENHYPEN

    Jimin

    Lisa

K-pop Song of the Year

    “Chk Chk Boom” – Stray Kids

    “Magnetic”- ILLIT

    “Supernova” – aespa

    “Who”- Jimin

    “XO (Only If You Say Yes)”- ENHYPEN

Best New Artist (K-pop)

    BABYMONSTER

    BADVILLAIN

    ILLIT

    NCT WISH

    TWS

World Artist of the Year

    Burna Boy

    Central Cee

    Tems

    Tyla

    YG Marley

SOCIALLY VOTED CATEGORIES

Favorite Soundtrack

    Back to Black

    Bad Boys: Ride or Die

    Bob Marley: One Love

    Challengers

    Deadpool & Wolverine

    Descendants: The Rise of Red

    Emilia Pérez

    The Book of Clarence

    Twisters

    Wicked

Favorite Broadway Debut

    Adam Lambert – Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

    Ariana Madix – Chicago

    Barbie Ferreira – Cult of Love

    Charli D’Amelio – & Juliet

    Grant Gustin – Water for Elephants

    Kit Connor – Romeo + Juliet

    Lola Tung – Hadestown

    Nicole Scherzinger – Sunset Blvd

    Rachel Zegler – Romeo + Juliet

    Robert Downey Jr. – McNeal

    Sebastián Yatra – Chicago

    Shailene Woodley – Cult of Love

Favorite K-pop Dance Challenge

    “GGUM”- Yeonjun (TXT)

    “MAESTRO” – Seventeen

    “Magnetic”- ILLIT

    “Smart”- LE SSERAFIM

    “Sticky”- Kiss of Life

    “Supernova” – aespa

    “Touch” – KATSEYE

    “UP”- Karina (aespa)

    “WORK”- ATEEZ

    “XO (Only If You Say Yes)”- ENHYPEN

Favorite Surprise Guest

    Charli xcx bringing out Lorde

    Coldplay bringing out Selena Gomez

    Future & Metro Boomin bringing out Travis Scott

    GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion bringing out Cardi B

    Jennifer Hudson bringing out Cher

    Kendrick Lamar bringing out Ken & Friends

    Luke Combs bringing out the “Twisters” Cast

    Morgan Wallen bringing out Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes

    Niall Horan bringing out Shawn Mendes

    Olivia Rodrigo bringing out Chappell Roan

    Peso Pluma bringing out Becky G

    Taylor Swift bringing out Travis Kelce

Favorite Tour Tradition

    Benson Boone- Backflips

    Chappell Roan – Teaching “HOT TO GO” dance

    Charli xcx + Troye Sivan – “Apple” Girl (dance)

    Morgan Wallen – Walk out song

    Niall Horan – Heaven pose

    Nicki Minaj – Fans sing

    Olivia Rodrigo- Encore tank

    Sabrina Carpenter- “Juno” position

    Tate McRae – Soundcheck covers

    Taylor Swift- “22” Hat

    Taylor Swift – Surprise songs

    Usher – Feeding cherries

Best Lyrics

    “Beautiful Things” – Benson Boone

    “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish

    “Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter

    “Exes” – Tate McRae

    “Fortnight” – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

    “Good Luck, Babe!”- Chappell Roan

    “I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

    “I Love You, I’m Sorry” – Gracie Abrams

    “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

    “Saturn” – SZA

    “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Ariana Grande

    “Who”- Jimin

Best Music Video

    “APT.” – ROSÉ and Bruno Mars

    “Beautiful Things” – Benson Boone

    “Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

    “Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter

    “Fortnight”- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

    “Houdini” – Dua Lipa

    “Houdini” -Eminem

    “I Had Some Help” – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

    “LUNA” – ATL Jacob X FEID 

    “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

    “Please Please Please” – Sabrina Carpenter

    “Rockstar”- Lisa

Favorite Tour Style

    Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

    Chappell Roan – The Midwest Princess

    Charli xcx and Troye Sivan – Sweat

    GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion – Hot Girl Summer Tour

    Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday 2 Tour

    Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS

    Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

    Tate McRae – Think Later

    Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour

    Usher – Usher: Past Present Future

Favorite Tour Photographer

    Adam Degross – Post Malone

    Alfredo Flores – Sabrina Carpenter

    Baeth – Tate McRae

    Christian Tierney – Niall Horan

    David Bergman – Luke Combs

    Henry Hwu – Billie Eilish

    Lucienne Nghiem – Chappell Roan

    Miles Leavitt – Olivia Rodrigo

    Pooneh Ghana – Noah Kahan

    RAYSCORRUPTEDMIND – Travis Scott

    Sanjay Parikh – Shinedown

    Yasi – Kacey Musgraves

Favorite On Screen

    Are You Sure?! (Jimin and Jungkook)

    Child Star (Demi Lovato)

    Elton John: Never Too Late (Elton John)

    Gaga Chromatica Ball (Lady Gaga)

    I Am: Céline Dion (Céline Dion)

    Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country (Lainey Wilson)

    Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words (Megan Thee Stallion)

    Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour (Olivia Rodrigo)

    Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE (KATSEYE)

    Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (Bruce Springsteen)

    Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) (Taylor Swift)

    Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story (Bon Jovi)

