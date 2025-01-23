Burna Boy, Tems, Davido, Lojay nominated for 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

In a testament to their global exploits, Nigerian superstars Burna Boy, Tems, Lojay, and Davido have earned nods for the upcoming award ceremony.

Davido and Lojay are nominated for Best R&B Song for their contribution to Chris Brown's 'Sensational'. Also nominated in the category is South African star Tyla for her smash hit 'Water'.

Grammy winners Burna Boy and Tems are nominated in the World Artist of the Year category. The Nigerian superstars will be competing with British rapper Central Cee, singing sensation Tyla, and Jamaican star YG Marley.

Tyla leads the African contingent with three nominations with the third being for Best Dance Song for 'Water' dance remix with Marshmellow.

The awards are set for Monday, March 17 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, airing on FOX.

Full Nominations List

Artist of the Year Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Jelly Roll

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Teddy Swims