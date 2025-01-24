Burna Boy performs alongside John Legend, Katy Perry at Paris charity concert

Burna Boy was one of the stars who performed at the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025, in a charity event held at Paris La Défense Arena on January 23, 2025.

For its third edition, the gala featured a stellar lineup of international stars, including Katy Perry, Gims, John Legend, Rosé, J-Hope, G-Dragon, and more.

The Arena is a familiar ground for the Nigerian Grammy winner who has previously sold out the 40,00 capacity Arena.

At the sold-out charity concert, Burna Boy dazzled the audience with a rendition of some of the hit singles that have aided his ascension to global stardom.

As one of the most streamed and celebrated artists in 2024, the performance not only highlights his achievements but also shines a spotlight on the rich musical heritage of Africa.

2025 has gotten to an eventful start for the superstar who recently earned a nomination for the iHeartradio Music Awards.

Burna Boy will be aiming to pick up his second Grammy Award in February where he will be competing alongside other Nigerian superstars in the Best African Music Performance category.

While Burna Boy only released a handful of songs in 2024, he still enjoyed a huge year as he was declared the most exported Nigerian artist on Spotify.



He wrapped up last year with the release of his single 'Bundle By Bundle' which sets the tone for what is expected to be a busy 2025.