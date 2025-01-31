Burna Boy announces 2025 European tour dates, includes 80K capacity stadium in France

Nigerian international superstar Burna Boy has shared the dates for his major concerts in the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

The hitmaker is set to headline the 80,000-capacity Stade De France stadium on April 18, 2025.



This comes after he recently performed in the stadium in a charity concert alongside John Legend and Katy Perry.



The Grammy-winner will be performing at the 23,000-capacity Coop Arena in the United Kingdom on April 23.

Burna Boy will be headlining the 22,000 capacity Waldbühne Arena in Berlin Germany on July 5 and the next day, he will be performing at the 21,000 capacity SparkassenPark Arena in Mönchengladbach.

These dates are expected to be part of the upcoming tour that will follow the release of Burna Boy's highly-anticipated eighth album 'No Sign of Weakness'. The

The album is preceded by the release of the singles 'Higher' and 'Bundle by Bundle' both released in 2024.

Burna Boy's 2025 has gotten off to a busy start with a performance in France.



He's on course to win his second Grammy award at the upcoming 67th ceremony where he's among the Nigerian stars nominated for the Best African Music Performance prize.