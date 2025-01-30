Black Sherif recruits Fireboy for new single 'So It Goes'

Bringing together two of the scene’s most dynamic and powerful vocalists, 'So It Goes' captures Black Sherif’s relentless pursuit of a better life.

Produced by Sherif’s longtime collaborator SamSney with additional production from Louddaaa, the track offers a powerful preview of his highly anticipated sophomore album, IRON BOY, set for release in the first half of 2025.

At the same time, Fireboy DML reflects on the highs and lows of the hustle to honour his family and make them proud. Black Sherif’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. Since gaining mainstream success, he has cultivated a dedicated global following, captivating fans with his unorthodox voice and deeply personal lyrics.

His mega-hit single 'Second Sermon' earned him a remix with Nigerian Grammy-winning megastar Burna Boy.



He scored a Global Shazam Chart topper with the hit 'Kwaku the Traveller'.

Black Sherif's genre-bending music has earned him international acclaim including the award for Best International Flow at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.



'So It Goes' is another milestone, marking a union between two of West Africa’s brightest talents and label mates.

Fireboy DML, known for his velvety vocals and chart-topping hits, complements Sherif’s raw energy with a polished, emotive performance, making this track a standout moment in both artists’ careers.