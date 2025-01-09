Billboard names Taylor Swift as the top artist of the 21st century

The 21st century has seen the evolution of music from the CD sales era to the digital purchase period before technological advancement brought about the streaming era.

Across the 24 years (2000 - 2024) of the 21st century, American music has seen the dominance of multiple superstars across different genres.

One artist who has stood out for the past decade as the best-selling and most-awarded act of her generation is pop star Taylor Swift who has been declared by Billboard as the top artist of the 21st century.

In the list that combines the chart performances of all artists in the 21st century, Taylor Swift emerged as the biggest act in a list that includes the foremost and best-selling acts of the century.

The multi-award-winning star was recently named the biggest popstar of the 21st century by Billboard in recognition of her status as the most commercial artist of the past 2 decades.

Ranked at NO. 2 is Canadian megastar Drake who was ranked the top rapper of the 21st century thanks to his serial release of hit singles that include 13 NO. 1 songs which places him joint third on the all-time list alongside the late King of Pop Micheal Jackson.

Despite seemingly retiring from music, Rihanna has a long list of accomplishments that includes 14 NO. 1 songs which place her third on the all-time list of most NO. 1 song and third on the list of top artists of the 21st century.

Multi-talented star Post Malone is NO. 4 on the list thanks to his 10 RIAA diamond songs which makes him the artist with the most.

Hip Hop royalty Eminem is NO. 5 on the list thanks to his longevity which has helped him to become one of the best-selling artists of the century.