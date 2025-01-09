Asake's 'Lungu Boy' named biggest album of 2024

Asake's third album 'Lungu Boy' has been named the biggest album of 2024.

This revelation was made by TurnTable in the release of its annual end-of-the-year chart. '



Lungu Boy’ garnered 214.4M (143,000 units) to top the list.

The album released on August 8, 2024, features guest appearances from Nigerian Grammy winner Wizkid, British rappers Stormzy, Central Cee, and Brazilian sensation Ludmilla as Asake crafted a project that conveys his intention to offer himself to a larger global audience.

According to TurnTable Charts, songs from the album garnered more acclaim across streaming platforms than any album in 2024

Seyi Vibez's EP 'NAHAMciaga' raked in 174.9M (116,600 units) to rank NO. 2 thanks to the hit singles 'Different Patterns' which was the most streamed song of 2024 on Apple Music Nigeria and 'Cana' which also made the top 5.

Young Jonn's debut LP 'Jiggy Forever' is the third biggest album of 2024 as it accumulated 162.2M (108,000 units) thanks to the hitmaker's dedication to crafting records that move listeners.

The albums packed the hit records 'Aquafina', 'Bahamas', 'Stronger', and 'Big Big Things' feat Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez.

Rema's daring sophomore LP 'HEIS' is the fourth top album of 2024 as it totalled 153.8M (102,533 units).

For the project, the Grammy nominee combined breathless delivery, chest-thumping lyrics, and uptempo party-starting production as he made a bold attempt to retake Afrobeats dance floor from the strong grip of Amapiano.

Asake's sophomore album 'Work of Art' released in 2023 ranks fifth on the list with 148M (98,666 units) in what captures his dominance of the mainstream where the hit singles 'Lonely At The Top' and 'Remember' continue to resonate.

TurnTable Charts Top 10 Albums of 2024

1. Lungu Boy - Asake

2. NAHAMciaga EP - Seyi Vibez

3. Jiggy Forever - Young Jonn

4. Heis - Rema

5. Work of Art -

6. TZA EP - Kizz Daniel

7. Eziokwu - OdumoduBlvck

8. Presido La Pluto - Shallipopi

9. VIBE INC MIXTAPE VOL 1 - VIBE INC

10. I Told Them - Burna Boy

Other artists in the top 20 include Ayra Starr whose sophomore LP 'The Year I Turned 21' garnered 93.5M (62,333 units).