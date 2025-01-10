Asake retains crown as he's declared the best selling artist of 2024

Grammy-nominated superstar Asake has been declared the best-selling artist in Nigeria in 2024.

According to Nigeria's foremost music chart publication TurnTable in its annual end-of-the-year chart, Asake garnered more acclaim across streaming platforms, TV, and Radio than any other artist in 2024.

This is Asake’s third consecutive year as the overall No. 1 artist making him the first star to achieve this feat.

In 2024, all of Asake’s projects including his previously released albums, ‘Mr Money With The Vibe (MMWTV)’ and ‘Work Of Art’ all spent multiple weeks in the top ten of the Official Top 100 Albums chart with ‘Lungu Boy’ spending 15 weeks at No. 1.

The hitmaker's dominance is marked by his third album 'Lungu Boy' which finished as the best-selling album of the year despite only being released in August.

Asake is also 2024’s No. 1 radio artist, bagging the lead for the second time in a row. He also finished the year with the highest total chart points on the Official Nigeria Top 100 chart this year.

Asake’s 'MMS' ft. Wizkid off his third album, ‘Lungu Boy’ is the Year-End chart’s No. 1 Afro-R&B song. On the Official Nigeria Top 100 chart, 'MMS' debuted at No. 1 and spent three weeks atop the chart.

Asake finished the year as the number 1 artist on Apple Music where his album 'Lungu Boy' also finished as the leading album.