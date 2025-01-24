Asake nominated alongside Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar for 2025 BRIT Awards

Award-winning Nigerian superstar Asake has been nominated for the 2025 Brit Awards. The hitmaker was nominated in the Best International Act category after enjoying a successful 2024 thanks to the release of his third album 'Lungu Boy' which featured guest appearances from Wizkid , Stormzy , Central Cee , and Ludmila .

Asake is the only Nigerian artist nominated in this year's Brit Awards which also is second nomination after earning the nod in 2024.



The serial chart-topper will face serious competition in the category with global stars Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Benson Boone, among others.



Jack Whitehall has been announced as the host for the award ceremony set to be held on 1 March 2025 at the iconic London's O2 Arena.