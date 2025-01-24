Pulse logo
Asake nominated alongside Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar for 2025 BRIT Awards

24 January 2025 at 9:32
Nigerian superstar Asake continues to shine on the global stage.
Award-winning Nigerian superstar Asake has been nominated for the 2025 Brit Awards.

The hitmaker was nominated in the Best International Act category after enjoying a successful 2024 thanks to the release of his third album 'Lungu Boy' which featured guest appearances from Wizkid, Stormzy, Central Cee, and Ludmila.

Asake is the only Nigerian artist nominated in this year's Brit Awards which also is second nomination after earning the nod in 2024.

The serial chart-topper will face serious competition in the category with global stars Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Benson Boone, among others.

Jack Whitehall has been announced as the host for the award ceremony set to be held on 1 March 2025 at the iconic London's O2 Arena.

Full Nominations List

Artist of the year

  • Beabadoobee

  • Central Cee

  • Charli XCX

  • Dua Lipa

  • Fred Again

  • Jamie xx

  • Michael Kiwanuka

  • Nia Archives

  • Rachel Chinouriri

  • Sam Fender

Group of the year

  • Bring Me The Horizon

  • Coldplay

  • The Cure

  • Ezra Collective

  • The Last Dinner Party

Album of the year

  • Charli XCX - Brat

  • The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World

  • Dua Lipa - Radical Optimism

  • Ezra Collective - Dance, No One's Watching

  • The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ecstasy

Song of the year

  • Artemas - i like the way you kiss me

  • The Beatles - Now And Then

  • BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) - Kisses

  • Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) - BAND4BAND

  • Charli XCX Ft Billie Eilish - Guess featuring Billie Eilish

  • Chase & Status / Stormzy - Backbone

  • Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove

  • Dua Lipa - Training Season

  • Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) -Alibi

  • JADE - Angel Of My Dreams

  • Jordan Adetunji- KEHLANI

  • KSI (feat Trippie Redd) - Thick Of It

  • Myles Smith - Stargazing

  • Sam Ryder - You're Christmas To Me

  • Sonny Fodera/Jazzy/D.O.D - Somedays

Best new artist

  • English Teacher

  • Ezra Collective

  • The Last Dinner Party

  • Myles Smith

  • Rachel Chinouriri

International artist of the year

  • Adrianne Lenker

  • Asake

  • Benson Boone

  • Beyoncé

  • Billie Eilish

  • Chappell Roan

  • Kendrick Lamar

  • Sabrina Carpenter

  • Taylor Swift

  • Tyler, The Creator

International group of the year

  • Amyl and The Sniffers

  • Confidence Man

  • Fontaines D.C.

  • Future & Metro Boomin

  • Linkin Park

International song of the year

  • Benson Boone - Beautiful Things

  • Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em

  • Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

  • Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

  • Djo - End of Beginning

  • Eminem - Houdini

  • Hozier - Too Sweet

  • Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me

  • Noah Kahan - Stick Season

  • Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) - I Had Some Help

  • Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

  • Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

  • Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) - Fortnight

  • Teddy Swims - Lose Control

  • Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby

Best alternative/rock act

  • Beabadoobee

  • The Cure

  • Ezra Collective

  • The Last Dinner Party

  • Sam Fender

Best hip-hop/grime/rap act

  • Central Cee

  • Dave

  • Ghetts

  • Little Simz

  • Stormzy

Best dance act

  • Becky Hill

  • Charli xcx

  • Chase & Status

  • Fred again..

  • Nia Archives

Best pop act

  • Charli xcx

  • Dua Lipa

  • JADE

  • Lola Young

  • Myles Smith

Best R&B act

  • Cleo Sol

  • Flo

  • Jorja Smith

  • Michael Kiwanuka

  • Raye

Rising star

  • Winners: Myles Smith

  • Elmiene

  • Good Neighbours

