Asake kicks off life after YBNL as he teases new single

Sensational hitmaker Asake has set his 2025 in motion as he previews a new single.

On January 11, 2025, the Grammy-nominated star teased the song titled 'Why Love' on his Instagram account.

The video has since garnered massive reactions from fans who are eager to get new music from the hitmaker whose chart-topping records have defined the past three years.

The video also generated conversations as Asake now visibly has more tattoos, and looks to have lost some weight, while appearing to be pushing his eccentric fashion to new heights with a ripped T-shirt.

The upcoming single set to drop soon marks Asake's first release of 2025 after he shared the music video for his single 'Whine' featuring Brazilian star Ludmilla off his third album 'Lungu Boy'.

Similar to his consistent release of new materials, the singer appears to be moving fast from his last album, released barely 6 months ago.

While fans might have expected Asake to promote some songs off the album that saw him broaden his artistry by leaning away from the Amapiano fusion that marked his rise to fame, the hitmaker seems to have his sights on the next chapter.

For Asake, the next Chapter also involves life after YBNL. Despite not confirming his split from the label, Asake removed all markers of YBNL from his Instagram, which is common practice for artists who have parted ways from their labels.