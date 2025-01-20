Asake earns new certifications in the United Kingdom

Grammy-nominated singer Asake has earned two new certifications in the United Kingdom thanks to his successful debut album.

'Mr Money With The Vibe' released in 2022 is now eligible for a Brit Gold certification, marking Asake's first gold album plaque in the United Kingdom.

Buoyed by the hit songs, 'Sungba', 'Organise', and 'Jowo', the album enjoyed impressive success in the United Kingdom where it received the summit of the UK Apple Music Album chart.

Asake's hit single 'Sungba' has also earned a Brit silver plaque.



This feat further underpins Asake's commercial success in the United Kingdom where he has headlined multiple venues including the iconic O2 Arena.

Asake's debut album marks an important point for the hitmaker who emphatically announced himself in the mainstream in January 2022 with the chart-topping hit 'Omo Ope' featuring Olamide.

The hit-filled album won the Album of the Year prize at the 2023 Headies. Since releasing 'Mr. Money With The Vibe', Asake has followed up with the hugely successful album 'Work of Art' and more recently with 'Lungu Boy'.

Since the release of his debut album, Asake has evolved into one of the notable era-defining stars in the history of Nigerian music.



The award-winning star hopes to increase his plaque collection in 2025 as he has teased new songs that have received positive reception.

After recently parting ways with YBNL, Asake's latest pictures reveal his new body art, including facial tattoos and multiple piercings, leading to varying reactions from fans.



