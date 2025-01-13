Asake continues to raise anticipation as he teases new music

After sparking social media reactions with the teaser of a new song titled 'Why Love', Asake is back with a new teaser.

Asake's earlier video generated conversations as Asake now visibly has more tattoos on his face, and he looks to have lost some weight while pushing his eccentric fashion to new heights with a ripped T-shirt.

The new teaser titled 'Bad Boy' sees the Grammy-nominated singer roll back the years as he teases a new song that carries the familiar era-defining Amapiano fusion that marked his rise to stardom.

Asake's second teaser in two days is also reminiscent of his run of hits in 2022 which were preceded by news-making snippets shared on his Instagram page.

The upcoming single will be Asake's first release of 2025 after he shared the music video for his single 'Whine' featuring Brazilian star Ludmilla off his third album 'Lungu Boy'.

For Asake, the next Chapter also involves life after YBNL. Despite not confirming his split from the label, Asake removed all markers of YBNL from his Instagram, which is common practice for artists who have parted ways from their labels.