Artists can sometimes be unreasonable - OdumoduBlvck says on artist - label dispute

During an interview on Hip TV, award-winning rapper OdumoduBlvck weighed in on the incessant issues between artists and their record labels.

He opined that while artists are mostly considered the victims by fans, this is not always the case as artists sometimes tend to be unreasonable.

The hitmaker shared that while these disputes are often viewed from the lenses of the label as an institution and the artist as a professional brand, the issues are often between individuals.

The rapper shared that once two individuals enter into business, the human traits to have issues due to differences is what leads to artist and label disputes.

OdumodubBlvck shared that labels are often villianised for disputes with their signees, but artists can also be unreasonable.

He made examples of artists making unreasonable requests and proving to be difficult after gaining fame.

The musician stated that sometimes when artists become famous, they tend to forget the investments and efforts of the label in propelling them to success.

While he criticised artists for sometimes being unreasonable, he also clarified that labels can also be at fault.

"Everybody must be accountable. It's not a record labels are bad situation...There are things artists don't come out to say during this conflict," he said on the different issues that lead to disputes between artists and labels.

