Apple Music names Kaestyle & Fola among rising stars to watch out for in 2025

Global music streaming platform Apple Music has shared its list of emerging African musical acts to watch out for in 2025.

Among the acts shortlisted are Nigerian rising sensations Fola and Kaestyle who are among the new acts carving a niche for themselves in Nigerian music.

Since 2020, Apple Music's artist development programme Africa Rising has showcased the best and brightest emerging artists from around the continent, exposing them to global audiences and allowing their music to reach fresh ears.

With the eyes of the world firmly fixed on Africa’s vibrant music scene, Africa Rising has provided ample editorial support to emerging African artists across the Apple Music ecosystem, including Tyla, Omah Lay, Rema, Tems, Ayra Starr, Amaarae and many more.

Apple Music's Africa Rising campaign kicks off the new year by introducing the next generation of African superstars, whose careers are poised to skyrocket.

This year's Class of '25 recipients include Nigerian Afrobeats artist and producer KAESTYLE, Kenyan indie-soul sensation Njerae, South African singer-songwriter Lusanda, Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer FOLA, and rising Ghanaian beatmaker AratheJay.

Kaestyle enjoyed an impressive 2024 thanks to his release of the hit record 'My Dealer' feat Omah Lay which was one of the top songs of the year.

Speaking on his inclusion on the list Kaestyle said:



"It feels great to be seen, it feels like a medal for all the hard work, and it’s only going to double in 2025. My fans should expect more great music this year. More singles and maybe a full body of work too.”

2024 was a decisive year for Fola whose impressive EP 'What A Feeling' housed the hit song 'Alone' which Badboy OML and BNXN versions enjoyed commercial success thus becoming one of the top collaborations of the year.

Speaking on being one of the rising stars to watch for in 2025, Fola said:



"I am beyond grateful and excited to be selected by Apple Music for the Africa Rising Class of 2025. It's a true privilege to be in such inspiring company alongside so many talented artists. 2025 is going to be filled with new music from me. I'm focused on strengthening my presence in the Nigerian music scene whilst also pushing boundaries. My aim is to create music that transcends borders and resonates with listeners from all walks of life. I'm putting in more work than ever to bring you something truly special.”