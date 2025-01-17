American hip-hop star Dej Loaf taps Runtown & Libianca for new single

American lyrical enchantress Dej Loaf kicks off 2025 with the release of her latest single, Up or Down featuring Nigerian hitmaker Runtown and Cameroonian-American singer Libianca.

Together, this dynamic trio dig into the intricate tapestry of love, weaving a poignant narrative about the sacrifices and complexities that accompany relationships.

Produced by Nigerian artist/producer CheekyChizzy, Up or Down captures the heartbeats of love's unpredictable rhythm.

It's a reflective journey through the emotional highs and lows of commitment. Dej Loaf’s introspective verses, laced with raw honesty, set the stage for Runtown’s smooth, resonant delivery, while Libianca’s emotive, soaring melodies serve as the heart of the track.

The result is a profound exploration of the compromises, devotion, and resilience that define love’s true nature.

This isn’t Dej Loaf’s first foray into the Afrobeats scene. In 2023, she joined forces with Nigerian superstar Teni for please don't go.



With Up or Down, off of her upcoming collaborative album African Roots. Dej reignites her connection with the African global music community, weaving Detroit’s grit with the vibrant energy bursting from West Africa.

Deja Trimble, professionally known as Dej Loaf, is a genre-defying artist whose soulful melodies and poignant lyrics have redefined contemporary hip-hop and R&B.

Hailing from Detroit, Michigan, Dej rose to prominence with her breakout single Try Me in 2014, a track that showcased her ability to fuse vulnerability with an unapologetic edge.

Known for her introspective storytelling and silky delivery, Dej Loaf crafts music that resonates deeply, exploring love, resilience, and self-discovery themes.

Her versatility has led to collaborations with global icons such as Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Jacquees, Future, Big Sean, Teni, and now, Runtown and Libianca.

With a career marked by authenticity and innovation, Dej Loaf remains a beacon of artistic evolution, bridging cultural gaps and redefining boundaries in music.