After over a decade, we are still here - Jaywon celebrates his classic single 'This Year'

Jaywon's classic record 'This Year (Odun Yi)' has become a recurring theme of Nigerian annual Detty December festivities.

The song again enjoyed commercial attention in 2024 as it continues to be a classic that soundtracks the holiday celebrations.

Jaywon shared a new performance video of the single on his social media on December 31, 2024, ahead of the new year.

In reaction to the post, some social media users described it as an attempt by the singer to regain relevance by relying on his classic record while comparing it to Mariah Carey's classic 'All I Want For Christmas'.

In reaction to the post, the singer stated that he considered the comparison a compliment.

"A song that’s been playing strong for 13 years and you think your hate today will stop it? Call me the African Mariah Carey if you want; it doesn’t bother me in fact, it’s a compliment. After over a decade, we’re still here, still loved, and still supported, and for that, I’m endlessly grateful to Jehovah and my amazing fans," the post reads.

The single released in 2013 holds an important place in the hearts of many listeners who start their year by tapping into its positive declarations and comforting melodies.