Afrobeats Throwback: Revisiting Olamide's blistering run of hits in 2015

In 2015, Nigerian music was on a speedy ascension as a new generation of stars were consolidating their dominance in the mainstream.

As of 2015, Olamide Baddo was five years into his career and he had become the voice of the street as he famously sang in his hit song.

With his place at the summit of the mainstream firmly secured, Olamide consolidated this status through a breathless release of hit records that further emphasise his place as one of Afrobeats' most reliable hitmakers.

In 2015, he released his fourth album 'Eyan Mayweather' which parked several hit records including the era-defining 'Bobo', 'Lagos Boys', 'Don't Stop', and 'Melo Melo'.

The album showcased Olamide as an artist whose music captured the street's pulse while further highlighting the industry of his artistry as he effortlessly straddled both hip-hop and Afrobeats.

The album earned a nomination for the 2016 Headies Rap Album of the Year prize while taking home the Best Rap Single prize for the eponymous hit record 'Eyan Mayweather'.

2015 was a super year for Baddo who not only delivered a great project but also lent his talent to his colleagues for who he helped craft hit records.

From hopping on Harrysong's megahit 'Reggae Blues' to helping launch Pepenazi to mainstream success with a killer hook on 'Illegal', 2015 saw the best of Olamide who delivered one of the Afrobeats' most memorable hit runs.

On this week's Afrobeats throwback, we will be revisiting Olamide's run of hits in 2015.

Here is a list of Olamide's 2015 run of hit songs

1. Bobo

2. Melo Melo

3. Lagos Boys

4. Don't Stop

5. Eyan Mayweather

6. Reminisce Ft Olamide & Phyno — Local Rappers

7. Masterkraft Ft Olamide & CDQ — Indomie

8. Harrysong Ft Olamide, Iyanya, Kcee & Orezi — Reggae Blues

9. Ycee Ft Olamide — Jagaban Remix

10. Pepenazi Ft Olamide — Illegal

11. DJ Neptune Ft Olamide, Stonebwoy & Boj — Baddest

12. Jahbless Ft Olamide, Reminisce, Chinko Ekun, CDQ & Lil Kesh — 69 Missed Calls