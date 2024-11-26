Afro-Cuban sensation Dalyboy gears up for the release of his new single 'Omoge'

A Hollywood director, actor, and producer with roots in music production, Dalyboy continues to showcase his multi-talented artistry with this soulful and captivating track.

Nigerian-American Afro-Cuban artist Dalyboy Belgason, known for his vibrant blend of Afrobeat, Reggae, and Hip-Hop, is set to release his highly anticipated new single, Omoge, on December 20th, 2024.

Omoge is a celebration of feminine beauty and charisma, capturing the essence of a woman whose captivating presence is as irresistible as the iconic flavors of Nigerian jollof rice and Ghanaian shito.

With smooth Afro-fusion beats, laid-back melodies, and Dalyboy’s signature thuggish charm, Omoge is poised to be the soundtrack of the season.

Produced under his label, True High Class Entertainment, Omoge reflects Dalyboy’s personal narrative of resilience and cultural pride, combining infectious hooks with raw emotion to create a song that resonates universally.

About Dalyboy Belgason

Born Dalyboy Hyppolite in Santiago de Cuba, Dalyboy’s artistry is deeply rooted in his rich heritage. Growing up in Miami and Spanish Harlem, his Afro-Cuban and Nigerian influences are woven into his unique style. Known as "Kachisicho" by his Igbo name and nicknamed “Belgason” (meaning “pretty boy”) since high school, Dalyboy has consistently pushed boundaries in music and entertainment.

Drawing on his church background in drums and keyboards, Dalyboy’s music reflects his personal journey of triumphs and challenges, aiming to inspire audiences to dance and connect with his narrative of hope. Beyond music, he is a trailblazing actor, Hollywood director, producer, software engineer, and entrepreneur.

Mark your calendars for December 20th, 2024, and get ready to vibe with Omoge!