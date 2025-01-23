Adekunle Gold to co-produce documentary on 100 years history of Yoruba music

Award-winning music star Adekunle Gold will be co-producing a documentary that will span the last century of Yoruba music in collaboration with White House Productions.

The documentary, titled “The Odyssey”, will trace the history and evolution of different subcultures within the music, including Were, Sakara, Apala, Juju, AfroJuju, and Fuji, among many others.

The documentary's stellar cast of producers, headed by Executive Producer Bobo Omotayo, is garnering attention within the music industry.

Adekunle Gold will serve as a producer alongside Tosin Ashafa, Papa Omotayo, and renowned director Abba Makama to enhance the documentary's storyline with his knowledge of the industry, network, and love of Yoruba music.

This formidable group is committed to providing an exciting, genuine look at our history, culture, and where we're going from here.

"The Odyssey" is now under production and will take viewers on an illuminating journey through the history of Yoruba music, its cultural significance, and its impact on Afrobeats.

It features some of Nigeria's most revered music historians, academics, chart-topping artists, music legends, iconic producers, record label owners, and music journalists, both past and present.

Abba Makama, Director: "Working with these producers, each with their own backgrounds and perspectives, has enlivened the creative process. We've already captured some incredibly fascinating interviews, and Adekunle Gold's involvement adds a new dynamic layer to the story."

Bobo Omotayo, Executive Producer: “Our goal from the start has been to make a documentary that gives justice to Yoruba music by showcasing its essence. Our dedication to genuine and diverse storytelling is strengthened by Adekunle Gold's addition to our team.”

Adekunle Gold, Co-Producer: "This documentary is more than simply another project; it's an opportunity to highlight the history of a sound that has shaped and will continue to shape music culture around the world. Working with the rest of the team, I can't wait to bring this story to life with authenticity, energy, and enthusiasm.”

The team invites potential partners to explore opportunities for innovative and brand collaborations.

An example of this is a current collaboration with the award-winning photographer Andrew Esiebo.

Andrew has become a part of the crew, capturing unique and intimate moments with the subjects in the documentary, both in private settings and onstage. This captivating collection of images will highlight a distinctive exhibition that underscores the profound emotion and energy of these figures.

The exhibition will open alongside the premiere of the documentary, offering audiences a vibrant experience that honours the essence of Yoruba music through both visual and auditory elements.