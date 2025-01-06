In 2015, the Nigerian music industry saw the release of several hit songs that enjoyed both national and cross-continental success.
These songs offer an insight into the sound that dominated that era of Afrobeats, the stars that shaped the soundscape, and their enduring impact.
10 years later, these songs continue to be relevant for their quality and impact on both the career trajectory of the artists and the ecosystem.
From street-dominating jams to party-starting hits and hip-hop cuts, here are 50 hit singles turning 10 in 2025.
50 Afrobeats hit songs turning 10 in 2025
1. OIamide - Bobo
2. Korede Bello - Godwin
3. Patoranking - Make Am
4. Timaya - Sanko
5. Davido - Dodo
6. DJ Shabzy feat Kizz Daniel, Sugarboy - Raba
7. Runtown feat Wizkid - Bend Down Pause
8. Davido feat Olamide - The Money
9. Burna Boy - Soke
10. Wizkid - Expensive Shit
11. Phyno - Connect
12. Wizkid - Baba Nla
13. Reminisce feat Phyno & Olamide - Local Rappers
14. Adekunle Gold - Pick Up
15. Vector - King Kong
16. Kizz Daniel - Laye
17. Wande Coal - Ashimapeyin
18. Seyi Shay - Right Now
19. Darey feat Soweto Gospel Choir - Pray For Me
20. Simi - Jamb Question
21. Ycee - Jagaban
22. Di'ja - Awwn
23. Adekunle Gold - Orente
24. Patoranking - My Woman, My Everything
25. Harrysong feat Olamide, Orezi, Kcee, Iyanya - Reggae Blues
26. Orezi feat Wizkid, Timaya - Ogede
27. Cynthia Morgan - German Juice
28. Runtown feat Wizkid - Lagos To Kampala
29. Cynthia Morgan - Simati Niya
30. Lil Kesh feat Patoranking- Is It Because I Love You
31. Falz - Soft Work
32. Cynthia Morgan - Baby Mama
33. Humble Smith - Osinachi
34. Lil Kesh - Efejoku
35. Falz feat Simi - Soldier
36. Small Doctor - Mosquito Killer
37. Pepenazi feat Olamide - Illegal
38. Reekado Banks - Katapot
39. Koker - Do Something
40. Kizz Daniel - Good Time
41. Olamide - Melo Melo
42. Mr Eazi feat Dammy Krane, Joey B - Holl Up
43. Olamide - Lagos Boys
44. Tekno - Duro
45. Olamide - Don't Stop
46. Davido feat Uhuru, DJ Buckz - The Sound
47. Masterkraft ft. CDQ & Olamide - Indomie
48. Wande Coal - Superwoman
50. Olamide & Phyno feat Lil Kesh - Ladi