In 2015, the Nigerian music industry saw the release of several hit songs that enjoyed both national and cross-continental success.

These songs offer an insight into the sound that dominated that era of Afrobeats, the stars that shaped the soundscape, and their enduring impact.

10 years later, these songs continue to be relevant for their quality and impact on both the career trajectory of the artists and the ecosystem.

From street-dominating jams to party-starting hits and hip-hop cuts, here are 50 hit singles turning 10 in 2025.

50 Afrobeats hit songs turning 10 in 2025

1. OIamide - Bobo

2. Korede Bello - Godwin

3. Patoranking - Make Am

4. Timaya - Sanko

5. Davido - Dodo

6. DJ Shabzy feat Kizz Daniel, Sugarboy - Raba

7. Runtown feat Wizkid - Bend Down Pause

8. Davido feat Olamide - The Money

9. Burna Boy - Soke

10. Wizkid - Expensive Shit

11. Phyno - Connect

12. Wizkid - Baba Nla

13. Reminisce feat Phyno & Olamide - Local Rappers

14. Adekunle Gold - Pick Up

15. Vector - King Kong

16. Kizz Daniel - Laye

17. Wande Coal - Ashimapeyin

18. Seyi Shay - Right Now

19. Darey feat Soweto Gospel Choir - Pray For Me

20. Simi - Jamb Question



21. Ycee - Jagaban

22. Di'ja - Awwn

23. Adekunle Gold - Orente

24. Patoranking - My Woman, My Everything

25. Harrysong feat Olamide, Orezi, Kcee, Iyanya - Reggae Blues



26. Orezi feat Wizkid, Timaya - Ogede

27. Cynthia Morgan - German Juice

28. Runtown feat Wizkid - Lagos To Kampala

29. Cynthia Morgan - Simati Niya

30. Lil Kesh feat Patoranking- Is It Because I Love You

31. Falz - Soft Work

32. Cynthia Morgan - Baby Mama

33. Humble Smith - Osinachi

34. Lil Kesh - Efejoku

35. Falz feat Simi - Soldier



36. Small Doctor - Mosquito Killer

37. Pepenazi feat Olamide - Illegal

38. Reekado Banks - Katapot

39. Koker - Do Something

40. Kizz Daniel - Good Time



41. Olamide - Melo Melo

42. Mr Eazi feat Dammy Krane, Joey B - Holl Up

43. Olamide - Lagos Boys

44. Tekno - Duro

45. Olamide - Don't Stop

