2025 is expected to be another eventful year for Nigerian music.

Over the past half a decade, Afrobeats has enjoyed a massive commercial boast with Nigerian music making waves globally thanks to the ingenuity of the artists driving the sound.

From a Billboard-dominating song to Grammy wins and record-breaking concerts, Nigerian music is soaring.

As Afrobeats aims to maintian its upward mobility in 2025, there are some events that fans can expect will shape the year.

From hit singles to celebrity beef, here are some of the things fans can expect from Nigerian music in 2025.

5 things to expect in Afrobeats in 2025

1. A Grammy Win



It's already a given that a Nigerian will be bringing home the Grammy award for the Best African Music Performance category come February 3, 2025.

While a win is certain, fans will be hoping that the Nigerian contingent scoop their respective categories.

2. Hit Songs

Afrobeats' global rise has been driven by a series of hit songs that played notable roles in breaking barriers and bringing mass international attention to Nigerian music.



After a slow 2024 that only delivered a paltry return of hit single with no cross over hit, Nigerian stars will be looking to remedy this situation in 2025.



Fans can also expect exciting collaborations as Nigerian stars will maintain the culture of combining their talents to deliver notable records.

3. Exciting Albums

2025 will be a busy year for fans who can expect to get new albums from several stars.

The chances of fans getting multiple hit records in 2025 are higher as Davido, Burna Boy, Omah Lay, Kizz Daniel, Tiwa Savage, OdumoduBlvck, Ruger, and Adekunle Gold are all set to release new albums.

4. Break out stars

Each year brings with it a new collection of talents whose music will take them from obscurity to stardom.





2025 can be expected to deliver a new class of break-out acts that will stake a claim as one of the stars who will define the future of Nigerian music.



5. Celebrity beef

As undesirable as they might be, Nigerian artists don't shy away from engaging in disputes among themselves.