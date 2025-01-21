Being an emerging musical talent can be very challenging, especially in a highly competitive space.

In a musical landscape like the Nigerian music industry where the mainstream stars command all the attention, getting listeners to notice you as an emerging talent can be a very daunting task.

However, it's good to keep in mind that all superstars first started as emerging acts who put in the work to get to the summit of the game.

With commitment, hard work, and good fortune, you too can realise your dream of becoming a music star.

If you're an emerging artist and you're wondering what should be your focus in 2025, here are 5 things you should prioritise.

5 things emerging artists should do in 2025 to build more following

Release More Music

You simply can't be a musician if you don't put out music for listeners to connect with.



As an emerging artist, there's the possibility that you might be unsure of your sound and reluctant to share. The solution is to put in the work to hone your skills and improve your craft.

When you eventually put out music, the feedback from listeners will help you identify areas you might need to improve on.

Content Creation

We are in the era of digitalization where every product is accompanied by content that makes them more appealing and digestible for the target audience.

As a musician, your music is a product and you must be willing to pair it with content that can resonate with listeners.

You should identify content ideas that suit your type of music and complement your personality. You should also be able to keep up with trends, be creative, and be willing to try out different content ideas to identify what works.

Engage and build communities

After creating content and hopefully getting some traction, you should find the time to engage with those who interact with your content.

This engagement can help foster a connection with your followers and convert them to listeners and fans who will become part of your community.

Building a community will increase your visibility and attract potential benefits like collaborations and investments.

Network

As an emerging artist, don't restrict yourself to your creative corner. Instead, step out and connect with other creatives in your niche and even beyond it.

Networking with other emerging artists, producers, A&Rs, and creatives will foster collaboration that can help you broaden your talent and reach.

Believe and Invest in Yourself

Finally, no one can believe and invest in you more than yourself.



Have strong faith in your purpose and be willing to navigate the journey which can often be daunting. Spend time to hone your skills, expand your knowledge, and invest in yourself.

Investments can come in varying forms. It could be purchasing better equipment, taking a course, hiring a producer or A&R, or even promoting your music.

If you need some inspiration, you should watch 'Jeen-Yuhs' the documentary on Kanye West's rise from emerging producer to global star. The unflinching belief he had himself propelled him to success.