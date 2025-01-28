5 podcasts that can help emerging artists grow their music knowledge

As an emerging artist broadening your knowledge of music is an added advantage.



Depending on your niche, consuming informative content will help you stay on top of trends, get valuable insights from professionals, and also provide educative materials that can assist you in developing your craft.

There's a plethora of music-focused podcasts out there that discuss different musical subjects through breakdowns, interviews, and insightful conversations.

For emerging Nigerian artists, we have shortlisted podcasts that are relevant to the Nigerian market and those that cater to the fast-evolving global music space.

5 podcasts emerging artists can use to grow their knowledge of music

1. Loose Talk Podcast

Hosted by veteran media personalities Osagie Alonge and Steve Dede and Nigeria's foremost pop culture writer Ayomide Tayo, Loose Talk discusses all things pop culture from the perspective of the everyday man.

Deploying their vast experience in the Nigerian music industry, the hosts often share insights into the soundscape, breaking down projects and trends while taking educative trips back in time.

2. Pulse Facts Only

Pulse Facts Only is Nigeria's longest-running Podcast-style music content having run for nearly a decade.

Popular for its punchy and no-holds-back breakdown of Nigerian music, Pulse Facts Only examines trends in Nigerian music and how they shape the ecosystem.

Launched and popularised by the iconic Osagie Alonge who was succeeded by the celebrated Motolani Alake, the podcast is now hosted by Adeayo Adebiyi.

3. Afrobeats Intelligence

Created by award-winning music journalist Joey Akan, Afrobeats Intelligence podcast provides insights and breakdowns into different aspects of the Nigerian music industry including first-hand accounts from stakeholders and major players.

4. Trapital

Created by Dan Runcie, Trapital is an insightful podcast that discusses global music trends as they relate to the business and economies of the industry and its evolving interaction with technology.

5. Afrobeats To The World Podcast (ATTW)

The ATTW podcast offers something different in that it brings together a collection of music lovers and professionals who exchange opinions and debate different subjects within the Nigerian music space.

Hosted on X Spaces by founder Emmanuel Owoniyi, the recording is uploaded in podcast format for documentation and easier access.