13 iconic albums turning 10 in 2025

The current success of Nigerian mainstream pop music is the culmination of efforts from the late 90s through to the early 2000s and the 2010s.

In 2015, the Nigerian music industry saw the release of several albums that enjoyed critical and commercial success.

10 years after their release, these albums continue to endure as they provide a reference to the type of music that shaped that era as well as offer listeners the nostalgia needed to appreciate the storied rise of Afrobeats.

From new artists making their name to superstars consolidating their status to veterans extending their legacies, 2015 saw the release of several notable albums from Nigerian music stars.

Take a 10-year trip back in time to enjoy these albums that will be celebrating a decade in 2025.

1. Olamide - Eyan Mayweather - released on 23 November 2015

As of 2015, Olamide was a fledged superstar who held sway in the Nigerian music space.





His album fifth solo album 'Eyan Mayweather' named after the celebrated American boxer Floyd "Money" Mayweather documented his grip over the scene with era-defining hit records like 'Bobo', 'Don't Stop', 'Lagos Boys', and 'Melo Melo'.

2. Burna Boy – On A Spaceship - released November 26th, 2015

On his second album, Burna Boy displayed the range and confidence that fans his ambition and will drive his success to megastar status.

The album boasts of the hit record 'Soke' while featuring guest appearances from the superstars Wizkid & Wande Coal.

3. IllBliss – Powerful - released June 12th, 2015

Swaggering hip hop star Illbliss continued his rise in Nigerian music with the release of his chest-thumping project 'Powerful' which delivered the hit single 'Bank Alert'.

4. Reminisce – Baba Hafusa - released April 30th, 2015

Reminisce is one of the forces behind the domination of indigenous rappers in Nigerian hip-hop.

His album 'Baba Hafusa' pointedly documents this dominance with the hit track 'Local Rappers' featuring hip hop hitmakers Olamide and Phyno serving as the leading soundtrack.

5. Chocolate City – TICBN - released April 30th, 2015

Already one of Nigeria's leading record labels, Chocolate City marked its success through a collaborative project that flaunts the talents on its enviable roster.

6. Runtown – Ghetto University - released November 23rd, 2015

Anticipation was high for Runtown's debut album and the rising star didn't disappoint as he delivered a hit-filled project assisted by the powerful figures of Davido and Wizkid.



7. Seyi Shay – Seyi or Shay - released November 13th, 2015

Seyi Shay's status as a defining figure in the female arm of the industry is documented in her album 'Seyi or Shay' which showcased her ability to effortlessly straddle the worlds of Afropop and RnB.

8. Naeto C – Day 1 - released August 18th, 2015

Nigerian hip hop royalty Naeto C showed that he still got it with his commanding project 'Day 1' which emphasised that class is indeed permanent.



9. Darey – Naked - released October 13th, 2015

Darey brought his powerful vocals to the party in this memorable album that holds the hit record 'Pray For Me' inspired by P-Square's journey to success.

10. Falz – Stories That Touch - released November 16th, 2015

Falz emphatically announced himself on the Nigerian music scene as a versatile star with an album that offered party-starting hits, iconic hip-hop cuts, and birthed his era-defining partnership with Simi.

11. Phyno & Olamide - 2 Kings - released April 1st, 2015

Hip Hop royalties Phyno and Olamide combined forces for a joint album that marks their dominance of the Nigerian rap scene.



12. LeriQ - The Lost Files - released August 28th, 2015

Remarkable producer LeriQ assembled a star-studded line that includes Wizkid, Wande Coal, Burna Boy, Phyno, Timaya, 2Baba, Illbliss, Chidinma, and Bez for an album that comprehensively captures the range of sound and talents in Nigerian music,

13. Multiple Artists - The Collective - released on October 2nd, 2015