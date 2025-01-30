YouTube is becoming new era of digital filmmaking

With Netflix scaling down its Nigerian originals and reports of its quiet exit, some of the industry’s heavyweights are now embracing YouTube as a viable platform for reaching audiences and sustaining their craft.

Once upon a time, YouTube was dismissed as a playground for amateur filmmakers and low-budget content. In the grand hierarchy of Nollywood, it was often looked down upon as a space for skits and poorly produced movies.



But in a stunning turn of events, some of the biggest names in the industry are now embracing the platform, and in a big way.

For years, Nollywood’s biggest filmmakers saw YouTube as the Wild West of content; filled with low-budget productions and clickbait-driven skits. But times are changing.

Earlier this month, Kunle Afolayan; one of Nollywood’s most respected directors, whom Netflix once courted and commissioned for multiple projects; made a bold move. He turned to YouTube to distribute content.

Just a few years ago, many of these high-profile filmmakers dismissed YouTube as a space for amateur content. Now, it’s becoming a lifeline.

Just a few years ago, streaming giants made some of these filmmakers scoff at YouTube as a dumping ground for subpar content. Today, it’s becoming a new frontier for Nollywood’s best and brightest.



Ruth Kadiri was one of the first Nollywood filmmakers to truly tap into YouTube’s potential. Her consistent output of engaging, well-produced films turned her into what many have dubbed the Queen of YouTube.



Her success sent shockwaves through the industry, showing that YouTube could be more than just a dumping ground for subpar content; it could be a lucrative and sustainable platform.



Why the Sudden Shift?

The move to YouTube is fueled by multiple factors:

Netflix and Prime Video’s Waning Interest – The initial gold rush that saw Netflix and Prime Video commission numerous Nollywood originals is slowing down. With fewer lucrative deals on the table, many filmmakers are looking for new ways to reach audiences. Creative control: YouTube allows filmmakers to release their content on their own terms, without external gatekeeping. Direct audience engagement: Unlike streaming platforms with limited data transparency, YouTube gives creators access to direct feedback, analytics, and monetization options. Revenue potential: Ad revenue, brand sponsorships, and direct fan support (such as membership perks) provide filmmakers with new income streams.

The inevitable future of Nollywood on YouTube

A few years ago, no one would have imagined that some of Nollywood’s biggest players would be churning out movies on YouTube at such a rapid pace. Yet, here we are. What was once considered a second-tier platform is now becoming the go-to space for fresh, innovative, and commercially viable Nollywood films.

The question is, who’s next? With Afolayan and others leaping, it’s only a matter of time before even more of Nollywood’s heavyweights join the movement. YouTube is no longer just a stepping stone; it’s a destination.

So, is this a golden era for Nollywood on YouTube, or is it merely a survival tactic? Either way, one thing is certain: The game has changed, and there’s no turning back.









