You can’t call yourself an actor with no monologue or acting reel!

So, you want to be an actor? You walk up to a director and say, “I want to act!” But when they ask, “Okay, let me see what you can do,” you freeze. No monologue. No reel. Nothing to prove that you’re serious.

Everyone wants to act, but not everyone is ready to act. And if you don’t have at least a monologue or an acting reel, how do you expect a director to take you seriously?

Would You Hire a Chef Who Has Never Cooked?

Imagine you own a restaurant. Someone walks in and says, “I’m a chef. Hire me.” You ask, “Great! What have you cooked before?” and they reply, “Well… nothing really. But I love food!”

Would you hire them? Of course not! Because loving food doesn’t make you a chef. Just like loving movies doesn’t make you an actor.

If you truly want to act, you need to show that you can act. And the easiest way to do that? Have a monologue and an acting reel ready.

What’s a Monologue & Why Do You Need One?

A monologue is your weapon. It’s a short speech (usually 1–2 minutes) from a play, film, or original script that allows you to showcase your talent. Every serious actor has one. It’s what you pull out when someone says, “Show me what you got.”

You don’t need to wait for an audition to act. You should be practising monologues in front of a camera, in front of a mirror, and on social media. Directors love actors who are ready.

How to Choose a Great Monologue:

Pick something that fits your personality and strengths.

Avoid overly famous ones; directors have seen them a thousand times.

Learn it inside out; emotion, pauses, delivery.

Record yourself. Watch it. Improve.

No monologue? No proof you can act. Simple.



READ ALSO: Stop overthinking, make that film today!

What about an acting reel?

An acting reel is a short video (1–3 minutes) that shows clips of you performing. It’s like a trailer for your acting skills.

If a director is looking for new talent, they don’t have time to meet and test everyone. They want to see something before calling you in.

No reel? No callback. It’s that simple.