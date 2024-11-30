Wonka, IF, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, coming to Showmax this December

Let your imagination come alive this festive season. Showmax has a spectacular lineup of movies guaranteed to transport you to worlds of wonder and adventure. Kids and the young at heart are in for a special treat this festive season.

Whether you’re craving enchanting tales, thrilling escapades, or timeless classics to share with loved ones, these films will spark your imagination and make the holidays truly magical. Here are some must-watch titles coming to Showmax this December:

WONKA | FIRST ON SHOWMAX | STREAM FROM THURSDAY, 6 DECEMBER

Wonka, inspired by Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet as a young Willy Wonka determined to change the world through chocolate.

This vibrant musical comedy was 2023’s seventh-biggest blockbuster. It earned Chalamet a Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actor and received additional nominations for Calah Lane (Critics Choice) and others.

The Guardian hailed Wonka as “spectacular, imaginative, sweet-natured, and funny.”

Watch the trailer here:

IF | STREAM FROM MONDAY, 9 DECEMBER

Directed by Emmy-nominated John Krasinski (The Office, A Quiet Place), IF is a heartwarming family movie and 2024’s #19 box office hit.

The story follows Bea, a girl who discovers she can see everyone’s imaginary friends and embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids.

Starring Cailey Fleming (The Walking Dead) as Bea and Ryan Reynolds as Cal, a role earned him a 2024 Kids' Choice Award nomination. IF has been praised as “imaginative, poignant, and full of wonder.” According to Common Sense Media, the film is perfect for kids aged 6+.

Watch the trailer here:

From 9 December, relive the magic of Steven Spielberg’s E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, the Oscar-winning classic that claimed four Academy Awards, and Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, the delightful animated film that won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film of the Year.

