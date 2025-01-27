Why Nollywood screenwriters deserve better pay

Today, we’re addressing the elephant in the room; the meagre salaries of screenwriters in Nollywood.

Imagine this: You write the blueprint for a blockbuster Nollywood movie. It’s your words, your imagination, and your sweat that created the story.

The movie goes on to gross millions of naira, topping charts and racking up views on streaming platforms. And you? You get a one-time payment of ₦70,000, and that’s it.

This isn’t a hypothetical situation. It’s the harsh reality for many Nollywood screenwriters, as highlighted by a saga involving actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli.



The inci dent in question? A writer sold the same script twice; once for a paltry ₦70,000 to producer Susan Njimah, and again to Oboli. It’s not an ideal situation, but can we really blame writers when they’re stuck in an industry where their talent is undervalued?

The foundation of every movie

Screenwriters are the architects of storytelling. Without them, there’s no plot, no dialogue, and no emotional beats to make us laugh, cry, or sit on the edge of our seats.



A great script can elevate a low-budget film, while a poorly written one can make even the most visually stunning movie fall flat.

So why are the people who literally build the foundation of a movie often treated like an afterthought?



ALSO READ: Nollywood stars Jemima Osunde and Omowunmi Dada share harrowing on-set experiences

The Omoni Oboli saga: A case study

Let’s break down what happened:

A screenwriter sold a script for ₦70,000 to producer Susan Njimah.

Two years later, the same script resurfaced, sold to Omoni Oboli for a new project.

The movie, reportedly grossing millions of naira, sparked outrage when the writer’s original, meagre compensation came to light.

Now, let’s be clear; reselling the script wasn’t ethical. But can we completely ignore the environment that makes such actions almost inevitable? Writers, like everyone else, need to survive, and a single one-time payment of ₦70,000 isn’t cutting it.