Why Nollywood screenwriters deserve better pay

Today, we’re addressing the elephant in the room; the meagre salaries of screenwriters in Nollywood.
Imagine this: You write the blueprint for a blockbuster Nollywood movie. It’s your words, your imagination, and your sweat that created the story.
The movie goes on to gross millions of naira, topping charts and racking up views on streaming platforms. And you? You get a one-time payment of ₦70,000, and that’s it.
This isn’t a hypothetical situation. It’s the harsh reality for many Nollywood screenwriters, as highlighted by a saga involving actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli.
The inci dent in question? A writer sold the same script twice; once for a paltry ₦70,000 to producer Susan Njimah, and again to Oboli. It’s not an ideal situation, but can we really blame writers when they’re stuck in an industry where their talent is undervalued?
The foundation of every movie
Screenwriters are the architects of storytelling. Without them, there’s no plot, no dialogue, and no emotional beats to make us laugh, cry, or sit on the edge of our seats.
A great script can elevate a low-budget film, while a poorly written one can make even the most visually stunning movie fall flat.
So why are the people who literally build the foundation of a movie often treated like an afterthought?
The Omoni Oboli saga: A case study
Let’s break down what happened:
A screenwriter sold a script for ₦70,000 to producer Susan Njimah.
Two years later, the same script resurfaced, sold to Omoni Oboli for a new project.
The movie, reportedly grossing millions of naira, sparked outrage when the writer’s original, meagre compensation came to light.
Now, let’s be clear; reselling the script wasn’t ethical. But can we completely ignore the environment that makes such actions almost inevitable? Writers, like everyone else, need to survive, and a single one-time payment of ₦70,000 isn’t cutting it.
Why writers deserve more
The economic disparity
Writers are paid peanuts, but their work often fuels multi-million-naira productions. Why isn’t their compensation proportional to the movie's success?
Residuals are a must
Writers should earn royalties or residual payments when a movie performs well. If a film hits millions of views or grosses big in cinemas, the writer should also share in the success.
Incentivizing creativity
How can Nollywood expect fresh, groundbreaking stories if writers are forced to churn out scripts at breakneck speed just to pay their bills? Proper pay would allow them to focus on quality over quantity.
Fair pay promotes integrity
The Omoni Oboli saga might not have happened if the writer had been properly compensated in the first place. Paying writers fairly discourages shady practices and fosters trust within the industry.
What needs to change
Minimum Standards: There needs to be a standardized minimum wage for screenwriters in Nollywood.
Contracts with royalties: Writers should earn a percentage of the film's revenue, ensuring they benefit from its success.
Recognition: Writers deserve more public acknowledgement for their contributions. They’re not just behind the scenes; they’re the heartbeat of every story.
A call to action
Producers, filmmakers, and stakeholders, it’s time to do better. Invest in your writers. They’re not just “content creators;” they’re storytellers shaping the identity of Nollywood.
And to the audience, remember this the next time you’re captivated by a movie: behind that gripping plot is a writer who probably didn’t get paid enough. Let’s demand better for them.
Because without them, there’s no Nollywood.