What is the future of Nollywood without Netflix and Prime?

With Netflix and Prime scaling down, what does the future of Nollywood look like? Let’s talk.

Nollywood has experienced a seismic shift over the last decade. With the advent of streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video commissioning original productions, Nollywood entered a new era of global visibility and financial backing.

These platforms not only opened up international audiences to Nigerian stories but also injected much-needed capital and production expertise into the industry.

However, recent reports suggest that both Netflix and Prime have ceased commissioning original productions in Nigeria, leaving industry insiders and observers pondering the future of Nollywood.

The Impact of Netflix and Prime on Nollywood

When Netflix debuted its first Nollywood original, Lionheart, in 2018, it signaled a turning point for the industry.

For the first time, Nigerian filmmakers had access to global audiences on a scale that traditional distribution channels could not provide.

Prime Video followed suit with original content like Gangs of Lagos and LOL: Last One Laughing Naija.

These partnerships elevated the technical quality of productions, brought international collaborations to the forefront, and raised the profile of Nollywood stars.

Additionally, they created opportunities for emerging talent and led to an uptick in content diversity.

Why Are the Streaming Giants Pulling Out?

While the reasons behind Netflix and Prime’s decision to halt commissioning originals in Nigeria are speculative, several factors could be at play:

Market Dynamics: Despite Nigeria’s status as Africa’s largest economy and most populous country, issues like inconsistent internet access and subscription affordability may have limited the growth of streaming services.

Piracy: The high rate of content piracy in Nigeria may have eaten into the platforms' profits.

Operational Costs: Producing high-quality content in Nigeria can be expensive due to infrastructural challenges, making it less attractive for global platforms.

Shifting Strategies: Streaming services may be focusing on markets with higher returns on investment or favoring acquisitions over original productions.

What is the future of Nollywood?

The withdrawal of Netflix and Prime from commissioning originals does not spell doom for Nollywood but rather presents an opportunity for recalibration.

Here’s what the future might hold:

Independent Production and Local Platforms

The exit of global streamers could lead to a resurgence of independent productions.

Local platforms like Showmax, IROKOtv, and ROKTV, and most recently, Circuits TV have the potential to fill the gap left by Netflix and Prime.

By tailoring their content strategies to local tastes, these platforms could become the new powerhouses of Nollywood.

Strengthening Distribution Channels

Without the backing of global platforms, Nollywood may need to innovate in its approach to content distribution.

Partnerships with local streaming platforms, and even cinema chains could become key to maintaining audience reach.

Focus on Storytelling and Niche Content

Rather than competing with Hollywood in terms of budgets, Nollywood can focus on telling authentic, locally relevant stories.

Films that resonate with Nigerian and African audiences, while maintaining universal appeal, will remain in demand.

Government and Private Sector Support

The Nigerian government and private sector players could step in to provide funding, tax incentives, and infrastructure to support the film industry.

Strengthening Nollywood would not only boost the entertainment sector but also contribute significantly to the economy.

A Future Defined by Resilience

Nollywood has always been defined by its resilience. From its grassroots origins in the 1990s to its rise as the second-largest film industry in the world by volume, Nollywood thrives on adaptability.

The withdrawal of Netflix and Prime from original content commissioning is undoubtedly a setback, but it is also an opportunity for the industry to reclaim its narrative.