What happened to web series in Nigeria?

Once upon a time in Nigeria, web series were all the rage.

Platforms like Ndani TV and RED TV gave us unforgettable gems such as Skinny Girl in Transit, The Men’s Club, Game On, Phases, Our Best Friend’s Wedding and Assistant Madams, which had fans glued to their screens every week, waiting in anticipation for that Friday noon drop.

But in recent times, the once-thriving web series scene seems to have lost its spark.

What changed in the world of web content, and why aren’t we seeing the same buzz around new series today?

The mid-2010s marked the era of web series in Nigeria. Platforms like Ndani TV and RED TV revolutionized entertainment by introducing relatable, high-quality content directly to YouTube.

The shows were really popular.

Ndani TV’s Skinny Girl in Transit (SGIT)

Skinny Girl in Transit premiered in 2015 and quickly became a beloved staple of Nigerian pop culture.

The story of Tiwalade, a relatable young woman navigating life, love, and societal pressures, resonated deeply with audiences.

Fans eagerly awaited each new episode, dissecting plot twists on social media and rooting for their favorite characters.

RED TV’s Assistant Madams

Assistant Madams brought a fresh perspective to storytelling with its exploration of the high-flying lives of Lagos women. It was bold, glamorous, and unapologetically Nigerian.

The show’s slick production values and engaging storylines kept viewers hooked.

The Anticipation Culture

One key factor that drove the success of these web series was the anticipation culture.

Fans knew exactly when a new episode would drop and made it a ritual to tune in.

Fridays at noon became a communal experience; viewers would gather online, comment, and engage in conversations about the latest developments.

The Decline: What Changed?

Fast forward to today, and the Nigerian web series scene feels different.

While web series still exist, they don’t seem to have the same cultural impact. Several factors have contributed to this shift.

1. The rise of streaming platforms

The emergence of global streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Showmax has changed the way Nigerians consume content.

These platforms offer a wide array of movies and series, both local and international, creating more competition for attention.

With these platforms producing original Nigerian content, viewers have more choices than ever before, making it harder for web series on YouTube to maintain dominance.

2. Audience behavior changes

Viewer behavior has evolved over the years. The rise of binge-watching culture, fueled by Netflix and other platforms, has made audiences less patient with weekly episodic releases.

Today’s viewers prefer to consume an entire season in one sitting, which conflicts with the traditional web series release model of weekly drops.

3. Social media noise

Back in the day, social media amplified web series buzz. However, today’s social media space is far more crowded.

With influencers, skit makers, and TikTok creators dominating timelines, web series often get lost in the noise.

The lack of a focused promotional strategy on newer platforms like TikTok has also hindered the reach of web series.

Are there still great web series out there?

Absolutely! While the buzz may not be as widespread as before, there are still web series being produced in Nigeria.

Some recent examples include, Just Us Girls and Bottomline.

Despite its great quality, these series doesn't seem to generate the same level of anticipation and cultural conversation that shows like Skinny Girl in Transit once did.

What next?

While the past may feel like a distant memory, there’s hope for a resurgence of web series in Nigeria.

Things have changed, but the appetite for relatable, Nigerian stories remains strong.