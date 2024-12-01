Tosin Igho’s latest feature, ‘Suspicion’ tops Prime Video’s chart

Prime Video original, Suspicion, directed by Tosin Igho has become the most-watched movie on the streaming platform.

Based on Igho’s 2008 short film The Suspicious Guy, this thriller explores the lives of victims affected by ritual practices.

In an Instagram post, the director announced the impressive feat the film has attained just within a few days of its release.

“Thanks to everyone watching and spreading the word, let’s keep streaming and sharing. Don’t forget to tag @suspicion_movie in your reviews,” the post said.

Nollywood actress, Omowunmi Dada, who was featured in the movie also took to her Instagram to express her excitement towards the film’s achievement.

“And we’re NUMBER 1 on @primevideo Thank you to everyone who has watched @suspicion_movie and for all the reviews and comments,” she said

Produced by Divergent Films, the film follows a young man who delves into the sinister world of black magic after the brutal murder of his best friend and his daughter. As he hunts for vengeance, he faces moral dilemmas and shocking betrayals threatening to shatter his closest relationships. In this gripping tale of friendship, love and revenge, he must confront his newfound powers and decide how far he will go to deliver justice.