As we settle into the new year, it’s the perfect time to reflect on the stories that captivated audiences throughout 2024.

Showmax has continued to solidify its position as a go-to platform for Nigerian viewers seeking quality entertainment.

With a catalogue that celebrates the best of local and international storytelling, the streaming giant has delivered hits that have kept fans glued to their screens.

In this article, we count down the top 10 most streamed titles of 2024 on Showmax in Nigeria. So, whether you’re curious to see if your favourite made the list or looking for your next binge-worthy series, this roundup has got you covered.

Big Brother Naija S9 (Series)

The ninth season of Nigeria’s favourite reality show delivered its signature mix of drama, competition, and high-stakes entertainment.

Fans were also treated to BBNaija: The Buzz, hosted by Toke Makinwa, where celebrity guests and commentators dissected the season’s most iconic moments.

Dead of Night (Movie)

This chilling horror movie follows a young woman and her friends as they rob an abandoned house, only to awaken a nightmare they weren’t prepared for.

Directed by Chiemeka Osuagwu, it stars Kunle Idowu (Frank Donga) and showcases a gripping tale that’s both thrilling and terrifying.

Dead Serious (Movie)

A romantic comedy with a twist, Dead Serious stars Sharon Ooja, Sabinus, Deyemi Okanlawon, and Nkem Owoh.

Directed by Moses Inwang, it’s a hilarious journey of heartbreak and self-discovery.

Flawsome (Series)

This series dives into the lives of four ambitious women navigating career challenges, personal struggles, and societal expectations in modern Nigeria.

Featuring Bisola Aiyeola, Ini Dima-Okojie, Sharon Ooja, and Enado Odigie, Flawsome is a heartfelt ode to friendship and resilience.

Game of Thrones (Series)

The legendary series about the battle for the Iron Throne continues to captivate Nigerian audiences.

With its epic storytelling, iconic characters, and unforgettable battles, Game of Thrones remains a fan favourite, now bingeable on Showmax.

House of the Dragon (Series)

A prequel to Game of Thrones, this series delves into the Targaryen dynasty’s rise and fall, 200 years before the original show.

With its intricate politics and fiery dragons, it’s no surprise this title secured a spot on the list.

My Fairytale Wedding (Series)

Love, heartbreak, and life’s complexities take centre stage in this emotional series. With stellar performances by Nollywood stars Ini Edo, Ramsey Nouah, and Shaffy Bello, My Fairytale Wedding delivers drama and romance in equal measure.

My Flatmates (Series)

This situational comedy follows the hilarious misadventures of four friends sharing an apartment. Featuring Bright “Basketmouth” Okpocha, Steve Onu, and Otaghware Onodjayeke, My Flatmates continues to charm audiences with its wit and humour.

The Real Housewives of Lagos S2 (Series)

Luxury, drama, and bold personalities define this reality series. Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Lagos brought more alliances, confrontations, and unforgettable moments, keeping fans eagerly awaiting the next season.

Wura (Series)

Set in the gold mining industry, Wura explores the dual life of Wura Amoo-Adeleke as a loving wife and ruthless CEO.