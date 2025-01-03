Top 10 biggest Nigerian box office hits of 2024 

The Nigerian box office thrived in 2024, fueled by Nollywood hits and Hollywood blockbusters. The top 10 films alone raked in ₦4.91 billion, with December contributing over ₦2.8 billion.

Let’s talk about the movies that dominated the Nigerian box office this year! From Nollywood gems to Hollywood blockbusters, 2024 was packed with cinematic hits.

Here’s a quick look at the top 10 films that thrilled audiences and broke records.

10. Ajosepo

Gross: ₦257.3M

A heartfelt story of estranged brothers, this Kayode Kasum-directed film wowed audiences with stellar performances by Timini and Mercy Aigbe.

9. Mufasa: The Lion King

Gross: ₦309M

Disney’s prequel delivered nostalgia and action, becoming a December favourite with its roaring success.

8. Venom: The Last Dance (Venom 3)

Gross: ₦317.8M

Superhero fans flocked to cinemas for this action-packed thrill, making it one of the year’s top Hollywood hits in Nigeria.

7. Queen Lateefah

Gross: ₦365.5M

Nollywood shined bright with this homegrown story of resilience and power, breaking records outside the usual December window.

6. Moana 2

Gross: ₦366.7M

Vibrant animation and family-friendly themes made Disney’s sequel a holiday season smash.

5. Gladiator II

Gross: ₦398.2M

Epic battles and gripping drama brought this historical sequel roaring back into cinemas, captivating audiences nationwide.

4. Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Gross: ₦458.1M

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s antics kept fans laughing and cheering, proving action-comedy is here to stay.

3. A Tribe Called Judah

Gross: ₦1.32B

This Nollywood blockbuster set a new bar for storytelling and star power, becoming a fan favourite.

2. Deadpool & Wolverine

Gross: ₦706.7M

Marvel magic struck again with this crossover, combining humour and action for a cinematic treat.

1. Everybody Loves Jenifa

Gross: ₦1.124B