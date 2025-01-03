Top 10 biggest Nigerian box office hits of 2024 

The Nigerian box office thrived in 2024, fueled by Nollywood hits and Hollywood blockbusters. The top 10 films alone raked in ₦4.91 billion, with December contributing over ₦2.8 billion.
Let’s talk about the movies that dominated the Nigerian box office this year! From Nollywood gems to Hollywood blockbusters, 2024 was packed with cinematic hits.
Here’s a quick look at the top 10 films that thrilled audiences and broke records.
10. Ajosepo
Gross: ₦257.3M
A heartfelt story of estranged brothers, this Kayode Kasum-directed film wowed audiences with stellar performances by Timini and Mercy Aigbe.
9. Mufasa: The Lion King
Gross: ₦309M
Disney’s prequel delivered nostalgia and action, becoming a December favourite with its roaring success.
8. Venom: The Last Dance (Venom 3)
Gross: ₦317.8M
Superhero fans flocked to cinemas for this action-packed thrill, making it one of the year’s top Hollywood hits in Nigeria.
7. Queen Lateefah
Gross: ₦365.5M
Nollywood shined bright with this homegrown story of resilience and power, breaking records outside the usual December window.
6. Moana 2
Gross: ₦366.7M
Vibrant animation and family-friendly themes made Disney’s sequel a holiday season smash.
5. Gladiator II
Gross: ₦398.2M
Epic battles and gripping drama brought this historical sequel roaring back into cinemas, captivating audiences nationwide.
4. Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Gross: ₦458.1M
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s antics kept fans laughing and cheering, proving action-comedy is here to stay.
3. A Tribe Called Judah
Gross: ₦1.32B
This Nollywood blockbuster set a new bar for storytelling and star power, becoming a fan favourite.
2. Deadpool & Wolverine
Gross: ₦706.7M
Marvel magic struck again with this crossover, combining humour and action for a cinematic treat.
1. Everybody Loves Jenifa
Gross: ₦1.124B
Funke Akindele’s comedy-drama broke all records, claiming the top spot and cementing its place as 2024’s biggest box office success.