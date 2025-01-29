This is how you can support your filmmaker friends today!

When your friend’s film hits the big screen (or a streaming platform), be the first in line. Better still, bring a squad! Nothing says “I’ve got your back” like showing up to a premiere or a watch party. Got no cinema plans? Host a chill movie night and stream their film, it’s basically the modern version of standing ovations.

Look, filmmakers live and breathe visibility. Your friend just dropped a trailer or shared a project update? Don’t just “like” it, share it like your life depends on it. Post it to your stories, retweet it, and tag that one friend who’s always looking for new stuff to watch. Your shares might just land their work in front of the right person. And who doesn’t love free marketing?

YOU can be their biggest cheerleader, and it doesn’t have to cost you a thing (well, except maybe some WiFi). Here's a fun, no-pressure guide to supporting your filmmaker friends starting today:





ALSO READ: 10 things you should never say to a filmmaker

3. Drop those reviews

Did you know reviews are gold? A simple “This was AMAZING; support indie filmmakers!” in the comments section could sway potential viewers. Platforms like YouTube, Netflix, or Showmax thrive on algorithms, and your review might just help your friend's project trend.

4. Be their hype man

Your filmmaker friend is probably juggling imposter syndrome, deadlines, and random equipment breaking down. Words of encouragement can work wonders. Text them something like, “That short film you posted? Pure genius!” Trust me, your good vibes will keep their creative juices flowing.

5. Help them network

Have a friend who knows someone in “the industry”? Connect the dots! Networking can be awkward, but when you vouch for your filmmaker buddy, you’re basically opening doors they might not even know existed. You could casually name-drop their work in conversations.

6. Donate, if you can

Sometimes, filmmaking is expensive. Your friend might be crowdfunding for their next big project; even a small contribution can help. Can’t donate cash? Offer snacks for their next set or let them borrow your ring light. Every little bit counts.

7. Give constructive feedback

No, this doesn’t mean tearing their work apart. Be thoughtful: “I loved how the story flowed, but maybe consider tweaking the sound in a few places?” Filmmakers value honest input, and it shows you actually care about their craft.

8. Celebrate their wins

Did their film get into a festival? Win an award? Smash streaming records? Hype it up like they just won an Oscar. Post about it, shout it from rooftops, or even throw a mini celebration. Let them know their hard work is being seen and appreciated.

9. Don’t be that friend

Avoid asking questions like, “When will you make something like Marvel?” or “Why don’t you just get a Netflix deal?” Filmmaking is a journey, and those comments might feel dismissive. Instead, ask questions that show genuine interest, like “What inspired this story?”

10. Remember, it’s about them

Sometimes, supporting your filmmaker friend just means being there. Listen to their rants about impossible shoot days, celebrate their creative wins, and remind them why they started in the first place.















