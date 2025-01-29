Thinking of investing your time in a TV show? Read this first!

Maybe you've heard people say reality TV is a waste of time. Maybe you've been told it’s just scripted nonsense masquerading as real life. Or perhaps, deep down, you’re curious but hesitant; unsure if this genre is worth your attention. Well, let’s talk about it!

First off, reality TV is pure, unapologetic escapism. Sometimes, you just need a break from life. Work stress? Family drama? The never-ending chaos of adulthood? Reality TV offers a front-row seat to other people’s problems, giving you a breather from yours. Watching strangers argue over someone’s man on RHOLagos or cry over a bent fascinator on Young Famous African can be oddly therapeutic.

Why you should consider reality TV



1. It’s low commitment, high entertainment

Unlike dense, critically acclaimed dramas that demand your full attention, reality TV lets you relax. You can fold your laundry, scroll through your phone, or even take a quick nap and still keep up with what’s happening. The stakes are high, but your emotional investment? Entirely optional.

2. It’s a social conversation starter

Love it or hate it, reality TV fuels pop culture conversations. Whether it's The Real Housewives franchise, or Love Is Blind, these shows create moments that everyone is talking about. Watching gives you the ability to jump into those discussions, share hot takes, and maybe even make new friends in the process.



ALSO READ: You can’t call yourself an actor with no monologue or acting reel!

The Flip Side: Why you might want to skip it

1. It can be addictive

Ever told yourself, Just one episode and then suddenly it's 2 AM and you’re emotionally invested in whether or not a cast member wins an argument today? Reality TV is designed to hook you with cliffhangers and dramatic edits, making it dangerously easy to binge.

2. It’s not always that real

Many reality shows are carefully edited (and sometimes staged) to amplify drama. If you're looking for 100% authenticity, you might be better off with documentaries.

3. It can set unrealistic expectations

Whether it’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians showcasing billion-dollar lifestyles or Real Housewives of Lagos featuring impossibly attractive people, some reality TV creates unrealistic beauty standards, financial aspirations, or even relationship dynamics. Watching responsibly is key!

So, should you watch it?

Whether or not you consume reality TV is entirely up to you. If it brings you joy, go for it! If you feel it’s not your vibe, that’s okay too. The key is balance.



