Based on info gathered from filmmakers, these things should never be said to a filmmaker.

Filmmaking is no easy feat. From long nights on set to battling tight budgets and pushing creative boundaries, filmmakers pour their hearts, sweat, and resources into bringing their visions to life.



Yet, in the Nigerian context, where the industry faces unique challenges like limited funding, piracy, and intense competition with foreign films, these efforts are often undervalued or misunderstood.

But here’s the thing: while these creatives are hard at work, a careless comment or uninformed remark can sometimes feel like a slap in the face. Filmmakers often find themselves dodging frustrating questions or responding to insensitive statements that undermine their craft.

This article dives into 10 things you should never say to a filmmaker. Let’s get into it!

1. Nollywood films are always the same.

This is not just an unfair generalisation; it’s downright demoralising. While Nollywood has its tropes, the industry has evolved significantly, with diverse stories, genres, and world-class production values. Filmmakers work tirelessly to push boundaries and tell fresh, compelling stories

2. Can I be in your film? I can act o

Being a filmmaker doesn’t mean they’re in constant need of untrained actors. Filmmakers value talent, professionalism, and commitment over looks. It’s also disrespectful to assume you can bypass years of hard work that trained actors invest in honing their craft.

This is what to say instead: "How do you usually cast actors for your projects?”

3. Hollywood is better than Nollywood.

Stop it! It’s unfair (and unnecessary) to compare Nollywood, an industry with unique cultural and financial constraints, to Hollywood. Nigerian filmmakers are doing their best with limited resources while carving out a global identity. Statements like this can come across as dismissive and unpatriotic.

4. Why didn’t you just add more special effects?

Many Nigerian filmmakers work with limited budgets, making Hollywood-style effects unattainable. Suggesting expensive techniques or gimmicks shows a lack of understanding of the challenges filmmakers face in balancing creativity and financial constraints.

5. I don’t really watch Nigerian movies

This statement is both offensive and discouraging to filmmakers who pour their heart and soul into creating films for Nigerian audiences. If you want Nollywood to grow, support it! Filmmakers rely on local audiences to validate their efforts and fund future projects.

6. Your story is shallow

Calling a filmmaker’s story “shallow” dismisses the hard work and thought that went into creating it. Even if you feel the story lacks depth, there are better ways to offer constructive criticism. A story’s impact often depends on the filmmaker’s resources and the intended audience. Instead of being dismissive, ask questions like, “What inspired this storyline?” or suggest areas for improvement respectfully.