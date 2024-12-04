These True Crime documentaries on Netflix will blow your mind

If you’ve ever stayed up way past bedtime bingeing Netflix documentaries, this one’s for you. Whether you’re here for the thrill of uncovering a mastermind criminal plot or just trying to figure out how these people got away with that (seriously, how?!), Netflix has you covered.

Crime documentaries are the ultimate guilty pleasure. They give you the drama of a Nollywood thriller, the twists of a K-drama, and the suspense of a Hollywood blockbuster, all wrapped up in the fact that it actually happened. Real people, real stories, real “WHAT THE HECK?!” moments.

Now, let’s be real: we all think we’d make great detectives after watching a couple of these. “Oh, I saw that clue coming from a mile away!” Sure, Sherlock, but would you really crack the case in real life? Let’s test your detective skills with these must-watch Netflix crime documentaries.

The Tinder Swindler

This one shook the internet. Swipe right for heartbreak, betrayal, and a whole lot of stolen cash. Romance is not a new thing but damn, this one is a wild ride. The documentary follows a guy who used dating apps to scam women out of millions. Romantic scammer alert! You’ll be screaming, “How did they fall for that?!” while secretly wondering if your own Tinder match might be plotting something.

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

Follow the jaw-dropping story of Dennis Nilsen, a serial killer who narrates his life and horrific crimes via a series of chilling audiotapes recorded from his jail cell. This documentary will leave you wondering what was going through his mind when he committed these crimes. Trust me, your head will spin with all the twists and turns.

The Menendez Brothers

Speaking from prison, Lyle and Erik Menendez narrate the truth behind the murder of their parents. The American brothers are convicted murderers who killed their parents, José and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez, at their Beverly Hills home in 1989. Following the murders, Lyle and Erik claimed that unknown intruders were responsible for the murders, framing it as a potential mob killing. Erik finally confessed to the murders in sessions with his psychologist, citing a desire to be free of a controlling father with high standards, which led to their arrests months later.

Abducted in Plain Sight

Yes, it’s as intense as the title sounds. It follows a family who falls prey to the manipulative charms of a neighbour, who abducts their adolescent daughter. This one will make you think twice about trusting the people around you. It contains interview footage with Broberg. The story was first told in Stolen Innocence: The Jan Broberg Story, a memoir published by her and her mother in 2003.

What Jennifer Did

This heartbreaking documentary dives into the chilling case of the Pan family murder. It follows Jennifer Pan who calls 911 to report that her parents have been shot. She soon becomes the primary focus of a captivating criminal case. Jenny Popplewell's new doc reveals the twisted truth behind Jennifer Pan's plot to murder her parents.