These Nollywood stars have the most insane on-screen chemistry ever seen

Nollywood's portrayal of romance has always been one to look out for.

When a good romance plot is served to the audience, what keeps viewers glued is the chemistry between the lead actors.

How they lock glances from their seats across the room, the sexual tension when they meet in public places, the yearning in their eyes—if the chemistry is not right, everything else falls flat.

The actors in this line-up have featured in critically-acclaimed films, especially in recent years.

While they are widely known for owning their roles and disappearing into a character on set, they've also—fortunately for our viewing pleasure—shared exceptional chemistry with specific co-stars.

Here are the actors in "new Nollywood" with chemistry so thick you can slice it with a knife.

1. Timini Egbuson and Bimbo Ademoye

This pair have graced our screens more than a couple of times. And for every single scene they've shared, the temperature in the room was hotter than usual.

Bar their real-life friendship, the duo share an unforgettable on-screen chemistry that makes for continuous playful social media banter.

2. Bolaji Ogunmola and Daniel Etim-Effiong

Nollywood's leading man, Daniel Etim-Effiong has been cast alongside talented leading ladies across a variety of film projects.

But his on-screen chemistry with Bolaji Ogunmola is so palpable that it evokes audience reactions.

It is little wonder many await the release of Summer Rain with bated breath.

3. Eso Dike and Osas Ighodaro

Osas' portrayal of Zuri in The Smart Money Woman stamps her versatility but also showcases her chemistry with co-star and on-screen love interest, Eso Dike.

Eso Dike's Tsola stares into the eyes of Osas' Zuri and gets lost in them.

Each scene shows them attuned to each other's feelings and emotions.

When Osas' character cried over their breakup, it felt so real that the audience also shed a tear and could easily empathise.

4. Chimezie Imo and Genoveva Umeh

Genoveva's AMVCA-winning portrayal of Anna who falls in love with the young Elijah played by Chimezie Imo is refreshingly captivating.

The plot is all too familiar to the audience: rich girl meets cute poor, struggling boy with potential.

But it's the spark in their eyes when they meet. It's the undeniable chemistry between them that seals the deal.

5. Bisola Aiyeola and Efa Iwara

The romance between Bisola and Efa's characters in This Lady Called Life is as natural as it gets.

It's subtle yet sensual. The charismatic pair portrayed lovers who can pass for a real-life couple.