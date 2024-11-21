These Nigerian book adaptations are streaming on Netflix and YouTube; You should watch them

As a book lover, sometimes you wish some of the books you read would be made into a film or series. So we have curated a list of book adaptations you can stream on YouTube and Netflix.

Literature and cinema have always shared a profound connection, with books often being the foundation for compelling storytelling on screen. These projects bring novels to life, blending the written word with the visual medium to reach a broader audience.

Literature and cinema have always shared a profound connection, with books often being the foundation for compelling storytelling on screen. These projects bring novels to life, blending the written word with the visual medium to reach a broader audience.

Nigerian authors have written stories that resonate globally, from Chinua Achebe's groundbreaking works to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's contemporary brilliance.

We’ll be exploring some notable Nigerian book-to-screen adaptations.

Half of a Yellow Sun (2013)

Half of a Yellow Sun is a 2013 Anglo-Nigerian drama film directed by Biyi Bandele and based on the novel by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. This film captures themes of identity, love, and resilience present in the political turmoil during Nigeria’s Biafran War. Featuring a stellar cast, including Chiwetel Ejiofor and Thandiwe Newton, the film brought international attention to the history and resilience of Nigeria. Currently showing on YouTube, other cast members include Onyeka Onwenu, Anika Noni Rose, Joseph Mawle, Genevieve Nnaji, OC Ukeje and John Boyega.

Things Fall Apart (1987)

The adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s classic novel introduced audiences to the tragic tale of Okonkwo and the impact of colonialism on traditional Igbo society. The movie has made it to the screen in the past, including in a 1971 film and a 1987 Nigerian miniseries, and a theatrical production played on the Kennedy Center stage in 1999. Pete Edochie played the lead role of 'Okonkwo' in the 1987 NTA adaptation of the novel. Currently showing on YouTube, it features several established actors, including Justus Esiri, Nkem Owoh and Sam Loco Efe. In September, it was reported that Hollywood star Idris Elba will reprise Pete Edochie's iconic role in another TV adaptation. According to Variety Magazine, the TV adaptation is being developed at A24, an American independent entertainment company.

Elesin Oba: The King’s Horsemen (2023)

This Yoruba historical drama is directed by Biyi Bandele and based on Wole Soyinka's Death and the King's Horseman, a stage play he wrote while in Cambridge. The play itself is based on a real incident that took place in Yorubaland during British Colonial rule; an Elesin Oba (the king’s horseman) has to commit suicide as part of a ritual after the King’s death. The film stars Odunlade Adekola, Shaffy Bello, Brymo, Deyemi Okanlawon, Omowunmi Dada, Jide Kosoko, Langley Kirkwood, and Joke Silva. You can watch Elesin Oba on Netflix.

Swallow (2021)

Released October 1, 2021, Swallow is based on Sefi Atta’s novel of the same name and directed by Kunle Afolayan. The story explores economic hardship, moral dilemmas, and the dangerous allure of drug trafficking in 1980s Lagos, offering a gripping tale of survival and choices. Currently streaming on Netflix, Swallow features Sefi Atta and stars Niyola, Deyemi Okanlawon, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha and Ijeoma Grace Agu.

Beast of No Nation (2015)

This 2015 American war drama film was written, co-produced, shot, and directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. Based on Uzodinma Iweala’s 2005 novel of the same name, (whose title is named after a Fela Kuti album) the movie follows a young boy who becomes a child soldier during his country’s civil war. Shot in Ghana the film stars Idris Elba, Abraham Attah, Ama K. Abebrese, Grace Nortey, David Dontoh, and Opeyemi Fagbohungbe. You can watch Beast of Nation on Netflix.

Dazzling Mirage (2014)